Main Street in Hailey will gain a new environmentally themed mural over Labor Day weekend thanks to a collaboration between the Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club, Hailey Climate Action Coalition and Jane’s Artifacts property owner Jane Drussel.
The mural will read, “Take care of our climate and our community,” with the latter half in Spanish (“y nuestra comunidad”). The original design was created by student artist Lella Aicher and developed with assistance from muralist Bobby Gaytan, whose work can be seen in The Community Library foyer and Alturas Elementary School cafeteria.
W.A.T.E.R. Club members present during the Hailey City Council meeting last week said the mural would draw on themes of land stewardship, climate action and cultural diversity.
“We wanted to emphasize that while there are a lot of different things going on now and the environment might not be the first thing on our minds, it is in danger and we need to take action,” club member Hazel Ludwig said.
Hailey Council President Kaz Thea asked for a round of applause for the students.
“The mural is beautiful and I love your message. I’m all for it,” she said.
The mural will be painted on the south wall of Jane’s Artifacts using water-based and recycled paint. Gaytan, along with Aicher and W.A.T.E.R. club members, will be available to comment on the work from 5-8 p.m. every evening.
Garbage. Basura
I’d feel better if the second half of the title was in Paiute rather than Spanish
