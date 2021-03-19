The city of Hailey made plans last year to move its historic Forest Service Warehouse Building from River Street to the City Street Shop, but relocation and restoration efforts became improbable last fall after lead paint was discovered on the building. The old warehouse—built circa 1936—was demolished on Monday. The Public Works Department was able to salvage a few historically unique elements, namely its green-and-white doors. “The doors … may be used by the city in other projects in an effort to preserve a bit of history,” the city stated Monday. The building needed to be either relocated or demolished to make room for a parking lot that will serve customers at The Village at Hailey Center.
Just pitiful. Hailey government is ruining this town for the sake of growth, and the residents get nothing more than increasing property taxes in exchange.
Hailey is ground zero; scorched earth;..... "a pig`s lunch".
