The Croy Street Exchange Building at the corner of River and Croy streets in downtown Hailey is on track to become workforce housing, building co-owner Michelle Stennett confirmed last Thursday.
Stennett, a state senator, and former co-owner Tyler Norris of William E. Norris Separate Property Trust, informed tenants in a letter dated Dec. 31 that the “ownership and purpose of the building is changing” in 2021.
“The new owners will be converting the office building to much-needed workforce housing in the months ahead,” the letter stated. “Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to talking with you soon to create as much ease as possible in the transition.”
Stennett said there were “around six” tenants as of last November, included Growing Concern Hair Design and Adorame Beauty and Fashion Boutique. All business owners were instructed in the letter to vacate the property along with their possessions by Jan. 30.
Stennett wrote in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express that the office building has only been partly occupied in recent years.
“During COVID, we worked with tenants to give them rent breaks.,” she said. “Many tenant contracts [were] month-to-month, so they [had] more flexibility. Consequently, the owners of the building have been operating at a loss for some time.”
Stennett said that she has provided small-business owners compensation “where appropriate” while they have made new arrangements.
“Many of the tenants are supportive of our vision and have been wonderful to work with,” she said.
One tenant, Barb Mercer—a spelling, literacy and writing tutor for about 10 Blaine County students—had a different perspective.
“All of us are scrambling now, trying to figure out what to do,” she told the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday. “All I had was a note on my door over New Year’s weekend, saying ‘You have 30 days to vacate.’
Mercer said she had received a two-month rent break in April and May but hadn’t heard “one thing” from Stennett.
“The bottom line is we were all blindsided by this. And some people with five-year contracts have no place to go,” she said.
Mercer said that after securing new office space, she’ll need to raise her hourly rate for her business to survive.
Stennett described the Croy Street Exchange Building as “older, tired” and “in need of care,” but a “more affordable option for small-business owners.”
Mercer called it “the kind of place I have to clean myself.”
“This building is really dirty, with dead flies, lights out in the hallway, filthy carpets and a sewage smell,” she said.
Other tenants contacted by the Express did not return comment by press deadline Thursday.
According to the Dec. 31 letter Mercer received, Paul Conrad of Idaho Conrad LLC, also CEO of Ketchum-based Conrad Brothers Construction, has joined Stennett as a co-owner of the building. Stennett did not confirm if Conrad would serve as the project contractor, but did say both she and Conrad do not plan on seeking state or federal funding.
“As you know, workforce housing is nearly impossible to find and unaffordable, which challenges so many people who provide services to our communities,” Stennett wrote. “As one of the owners, I have chosen to put some of my own resources into the project because I believe so strongly in contributing to be part of the solution.”
