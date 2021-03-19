A public workshop to gather community input on the city of Hailey’s proposed municipal campground initially scheduled for this week has been delayed until the week of April 12, the city shared on its Facebook page.
The campground is currently slated for a 29-acre, city-owned parcel out Croy Canyon between Mountain Humane and Lions Park, where it would offer pull-in RV sites, tent platforms, ADA-compliant toilets, picnic tables and other amenities for an as-yet undecided nightly fee. The city is also considering building the campground at Lions Park, according to a letter addressed to property owners.
Comment will also be taken on potential land uses for properties along Croy Creek Road at the April meeting.
The city acquired the Croy Canyon parcel from the Blaine County School District in the fall of 2019, according to an email from Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz. The property was platted in 2006 by the school district with the intent of being used either for a new school or bus barn, Horowitz said.
“There is nothing that I am aware of that compels this property to be developed,” she said, adding that “the city did not acquire the property for conservation purposes, but for public purposes, such as the snow storage site, a campground, or another municipal need.”
