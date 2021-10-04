The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review design proposals tonight to develop 80 residential units on a 4.3-acre field of brush and grass on the corner of Winterhaven Drive and Woodside Boulevard.
Darrin Klotz and J. Edward Smith of Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Lido Equities Group-Idaho previously developed the Copper Ranch Condominiums. Their proposed development, called Lido Apartment Homes, is subject to a development agreement dated June 11, 2007, which restricts maximum building heights to 35 feet.
“Though this project abuts Copper Ranch Condominiums to the north, the subject parcels and development agreement were approved separately from the development of Copper Ranch Condominiums,” the city of Hailey stated in a report. “It appears to be the intent of the applicant to develop a similar project to that of Copper Ranch Condominiums.”
The multifamily development could potentially include as many as 85 residential units under the city’s maximum-allowed density.
According to a site plan from Lido Equities Group, the buildings would comprise 35 680-square-foot, one-bedroom units; 32 870-square-foot, two-bedroom units; 10 1,110-square-foot, three-bedroom units; and four 1,500-square-foot four-bedroom units. Proposed amenities include a covered outdoor lounge, a bocce ball court, a sport court and 121 standard parking spaces.
At this point it’s unclear if the project intends to incorporate itself within the Copper Ranch Condominium Development and whether residents of the proposed units would be permitted to access existing amenities within Copper Ranch, according to the city.
Hailey’s Community Development Department “is under discussions with the applicant team as to whether the remaining five additional residential units permitted under the zoning could be constructed and earmarked as rental community housing units to be offered at a percentage of Area Median Income … to help address some of the current housing affordability shortages,” the city stated.
To attend the preliminary design hearing remotely, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In