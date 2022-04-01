Community comes together to “Relight the Liberty”

The red, white and blue neon lights of the Liberty Theatre at dusk have for many years drawn audiences from the Wood River Valley—and well beyond—to shows of all kinds.
Built in 1938, and for a time owned by actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, the Liberty has deep cultural roots here. The renowned Company of Fools theater group had a home there until the building was donated to the Sun Valley Museum of Art, which recently donated it in turn to a local group of inspired theater professionals, known as The Liberty Theatre Company, many of whom have trod its boards over the years.
It will be a fine home indeed for the troupe, if they can keep the lights on and get some folks in the seats.
Despite Willis’ major remodel years ago, the historic building on Main Street in Hailey is now uninhabitable and in need of structural repairs, to the tune of $1.2 million. An additional $500,000 is needed to supply an endowment for ongoing maintenance and operations.
Fortunately, a wide range of community members and organizations are stepping up to help out. As of this week, the “Relight the Liberty” fundraising campaign has raised $400,000, including $100,000 from the Rotary Club of Hailey, which even formed a committee to find donors to match that number.
The Liberty Theatre Company has applied for 501c3 tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service. In order to expedite fundraising efforts, the group partnered with the Spur Foundation in Ketchum to accept donations on its behalf. Any donations provided via Spur will be 100% tax-exempt.
“From the support we’ve received already, it’s clear that the Liberty Theatre is vital to our community,” said Liberty Theatre Company Marketing Director and core artist Chris Carwithen. “We at The Liberty Theatre Company named ourselves after this iconic place, not only because of what it means to the community, but because of what it means to us as a family of artists. The Liberty is the place we all found ourselves, found our community, and found where we belong. It means home.”
A separate fundraising campaign aims to raise $300,000 for staff pay, operations and productions, keeping actors, set designers and other theater professionals working at the venue.
Over the years, the Liberty Theatre has produced numerous world-class shows, including a recent production of Woody Guthrie’s “American Song.” The venue has also hosted traditional events, including annual Blaine County Historical Museum Heritage Court coronations and Halloween costume contests.
If all goes well and funding targets are met, building repairs are expected to take a year to 18 months. Meanwhile, the Liberty Theatre Company is producing shows at several other venues in the valley.
“The Liberty Theatre has been a cultural icon for the Wood River Valley,” said Liberty Theatre Company President Claudia McCain. “First, as a movie house, and later as a home for exceptional professional theater. It has served as a community gathering place, always sharing entertainment and thought-provoking programming.”
McCain said the Liberty Theatre Company is dedicating effort to continuing the legacy of the landmark building.
“We trust our community will as well,” she said.
For more information or to donate, go to libertytheatrecompany.org or call 208-582-8385. ￼
