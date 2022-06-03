The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will conduct a $1 million clean-up project to remove a buried landfill at Lions Park in Hailey, remediating the “brownfield” that sits under the popular recreation area west of downtown.
Beginning in the early 1900s, the site at Lions Park was used as a landfill for nearly 70 years. In the 1970s, the landfill was filled and capped with soil and was converted into a recreational park that included a ball field and a parking lot. Due to existing contamination levels, the park is classified as a brownfield, or an area that is vacant where redevelopment can prove difficult due to possible environmental contamination.
Ultimately, the city, along with its partners at the Wood River Land Trust, aim to upgrade the area as part of the Hailey Greenway Master Plan, which will include work within the parking lot portion of Lions Park with future plans for a river restoration project, organized parking areas, a new playground and a picnic shelter.
In 2009, the Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Hailey conducted an assessment of the area and found that no contaminate leakage or damage to the quality of the area’s water existed. The assessment had also found that much of the waste buried at the site is 3 to 6 feet in depth and may contain materials such as arsenic, lead, zinc and other potentially hazardous metals.
Eric Traynor, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality brownfields coordinator announced that America Rescue Plan Act funds have been secured to perform waste removal from the areas where the landfill had previously existed. Approximately $1 million in America Rescue Plan Act funds have been allocated to remove waste beneath the existing gravel parking lot and the area north of the ball field.
Due to the historical nature of the landfill’s contents, efforts by the city and the Department of Environmental Quality will be made to preserve any glass, porcelain or any other possible historical artifacts in the waste removal process.
The plan indicates that the two parties will work over the summer and fall of 2022 to identify the quantities of waste for removal. The removal process is slated to begin in April 2023. ￼
Where did they get the money? They didn't earn it. There was no bond that I am aware of.
The parking lot resembles a moto-cross track! Take a grater to it next week!!
Grader, apologies .
It is interesting that the Wood River Land Trust is getting them to pay for it, as they prepare to build their subdivision next to it, which is in the floodplain.
FEMA is studying the floodplain. (It would be heavenly to keep the workforce housing on River Street and maintain the Green Belt.)
