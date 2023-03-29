Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has announced her bid for re-election this fall, saying she has more to accomplish.

Burke said in a press release that if re-elected, she will continue to focus on retaining essential public services, making more progress on sustainability efforts and climate protection goals, and retaining the local workforce and creating community housing. Also important to her, Burke said, is ensuring that residents can walk and bike safely in town.

“I know that Hailey is growing—and maintaining our lifestyle and values as a small mountain town is critical. I am grateful that we cooperate, help each other and try to be good neighbors,” Burke said in the release.

