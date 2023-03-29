Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has announced her bid for re-election this fall, saying she has more to accomplish.
Burke said in a press release that if re-elected, she will continue to focus on retaining essential public services, making more progress on sustainability efforts and climate protection goals, and retaining the local workforce and creating community housing. Also important to her, Burke said, is ensuring that residents can walk and bike safely in town.
“I know that Hailey is growing—and maintaining our lifestyle and values as a small mountain town is critical. I am grateful that we cooperate, help each other and try to be good neighbors,” Burke said in the release.
Burke alluded to several of the accomplishments she believes she has achieved during her first term, including employee retention due to improved benefits; strengthening partnerships within the other cities in the valley as well as Blaine County; increased focus on funding existing infrastructure; overseeing the redevelopment of River Street and her participation on local boards such as the Airport Authority, Mountain Rides, the Urban Renewal Agency and Sun Valley Air Service.
“Our community is excited about new projects and initiatives, but this excitement is coupled with a ‘fear of change.’ City residents don’t want to lose our ‘soul’ that has characterized our town,” Burke said.
Burke ran unopposed in her first election in 2019.
Hailey City Council seats up for this election are Seat 3, held by Sam Linnet, and Seat 4, held by Juan Martinez, according to City Clerk Mary Cone. Martinez said he will be running and Linnet was not available by press time to express whether he plans to seek re-election.
The election will be held Nov. 7.
Candidate filing doesn’t open until Aug. 28 and will run until Sept. 8, said Hayleigh Simpson, Blaine County elections supervisor. Those interested in running against Burke must live within city limits at the time of filing. They can either present five valid signatures of registered voters in the city or pay a $40 filing fee, Simpson added.
Candidate filing packets are available at the city office at 115 Main St. S. in Hailey or at the Blaine County Elections Office at 216 S. First Ave., Suite 100 in Hailey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mayor Martha Burke has been an exceptional public servant. She is so forward thinking in her approach to development and to governance. She is devoted to doing the right thing for the greater good and is not swayed by special interest. I admire that in this time of political unrest.
..
Poll 1-5 Is Hailey moving in a good direction? (Development, Airport, Snow Removal, etc).....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In