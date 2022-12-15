The Hailey City Council voted on Monday to reappoint Mayor Martha Burke and Councilman Sam Linnet to the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board for an additional one-year term each.
Burke and Linnet are the successors to former airport board members Fritz Haemmerle and Pat Cooley, whose terms expired in 2020. The new terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
The airport is jointly owned by the city of Hailey and Blaine County and governed by the seven-member Airport Authority Board, which is made up of three representatives appointed by Blaine County, three appointed by Hailey and one independent member.
