The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will re-review the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community’s planned-unit development and design review applications on April 6 after it was decided Monday that more trees need to be retained on the property.
Hailey arborist and Tree Committee member Seth Gates said Monday that under the project’s current design, four historic trees at the north end of the lot would be cut down.
“I just wanted to express my disappointment at the lack of consideration for these four trees,” Gates said. “They are legacy trees—historic trees—and it would be a real shame if they were removed.”
Hailey Tree Committee member Katie Van Hees agreed.
“Those four trees have been valued at about $80,000,” she said. “I think there’s a better way of placing these buildings.”
Michelle Griffith, executive director of ARCH Housing Trust—the project applicant—said Blaine Manor’s architectural team could potentially shift the senior building to retain the trees.
“Every attempt possible will be made to save them,” Griffith said.
The 60-unit Blaine Manor housing project, slated for 706 S. Main St., consists of two three-story buildings, one solely dedicated to senior housing and the other allocated for low-income families. The senior building would accommodate 18 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, and the other building would house 18 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom family apartments.
The approximately 72,500-square-foot complex would also incorporate nearly 100 parking spots and a children’s outdoor play area, a staff report notes.
According to ARCH Community Housing Trust, Blaine Manor’s senior-specific building would be open to residents 55 and older, with nearly half its units reserved for those at or below 60 percent of area median income.
“All of our family units are affordable and all but three of our senior units are affordable, which I think comes to a total of more than 91 percent of the project,” Griffith said Monday.
In 2019, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association granted ARCH $5.79 million to build a 30-unit apartment block on the lot that previously held the Blaine Manor skilled-nursing facility. That funding is expected to pay for one of the two buildings proposed, according to Griffith.
