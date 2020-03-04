The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will take another look Monday, March 16, at a 60-unit housing project proposed for the former Blaine Manor site on Main Street after the commission decided on Thursday night to continue the project’s planned-unit development hearing.
Three main improvements suggested by the P&Z last week to ARCH Community Housing Trust, the project applicant, included retaining trees, increasing parking access and re-examining the building’s rooflines.
“In general, the conifer trees appear in respectable health, but do need to be maintained,” City Arborist Stephanie Cook stated in a previous email to the city.
According to city staff reports, one of Blaine Manor’s two proposed housing buildings at 706 S. Main St. would be solely dedicated to senior housing, accommodating 18 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. The other building, to be dedicated to family apartments, would house 18 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units.
Preliminary renderings from Boise-based The Architects Office show fiberglass roof shingles, painted fiber cement siding and vinyl-frame windows.
The approximately 72,455-square-foot development would also include an outdoor patio, a play area and a total of 97 parking spaces.
A report from Galena Engineering, representing ARCH, indicated that pedestrian access to both Maple Street and Main Street would be provided via several concrete sidewalk connections.
“Pedestrians will also be able to access an existing public transit stop one-half block north of the project site, in front of the Hailey Auto Clinic,” it stated.
In 2019, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association granted ARCH $5.79 million to build a 30-unit apartment block on the lot that previously held the Blaine Manor skilled-nursing facility. That funding is expected to pay for one of the two buildings proposed, according to ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith.
Blaine Manor’s senior-specific building would be open to residents 55 and older, according to the ARCH website, with 26 units reserved for those at or below 60 percent of area median income.
UNBELIEVABLE your leaders are going to build adult nursing facility on a premier commercial property location; in the vicinity of highway 75, sports venues, schools and the airport... just to get an ARCH grant. It's is not only uninspired and wrong; it is STUPID! This is one reason Politics and Zoning are so ineffective and corrupt... and the corrupt conservative (not) State of Idaho helped!
