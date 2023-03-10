Joe McNeal, Avalanche

Hailey resident Joe McNeal surveys avalanche debris outside his home on Friday afternoon. 

 By TONY TEKARONIAKE EVANS

Several avalanches carried massive amounts of heavy snow down steep hillsides and across the Big Wood River in east Hailey Friday morning, damaging to homes and backing water up behind ice dams up to 15 feet thick.

The slides took place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and “sounded like thunder,” one witness told the Express. 

Tons of snow crossed the Big Wood along War Eagle Drive in the Della View subdivision, crashing through a door and windows of at least one residence.

Carbonate Avalanche

Avalanche debris blocked the Big Wood River with snow and ice Friday. 

