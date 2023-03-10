Several avalanches carried massive amounts of heavy snow down steep hillsides and across the Big Wood River in east Hailey Friday morning, damaging to homes and backing water up behind ice dams up to 15 feet thick.
The slides took place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and “sounded like thunder,” one witness told the Express.
Tons of snow crossed the Big Wood along War Eagle Drive in the Della View subdivision, crashing through a door and windows of at least one residence.
Fire crews were on hand at 2:30 p.m., assessing the possibility of flooding. They reported no injuries.
Some water could be seen passing under the ice dam below Della Mountain, while areas upstream were filling up with water also, causing a potential flood threat. In response, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the area active until 10 a.m. Saturday.
At 3:45 p.m., Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said water was flowing on War Eagle Drive, which was closed due to avalanche danger.
“We are getting ready to dam up flood channels so we can direct this water back to the river past the flood," Baledge said. “It’ll take several hours for that [water] to hopefully break through and go back to normal flow.”
On Empty Saddle Road about a mile north, the same scenario occurred, sending snow and debris down from Carbonate Mountain and into the carport of Joe McNeal, damaging his car.
“This is the third big avalanche we’ve had here,” said McNeal, who installed a concrete and rebar “avalanche break” some years ago which he said probably kept the slide from entering his living room.
McNeal stood atop a pile of heavy snow and parts of trees 12 feet above his deck.
Upstream, water was building behind an ice dam at least 100 yards wide, and also flowing under the ice dam.
For continuing coverage, stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
