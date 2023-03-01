Gustavo Cervates, officer of the year

Hailey Police Officer Gustavo Cervantes, left, was honored by Chief Steve England, right, during a city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

Hailey Police Department Officer Gustavo Cervantes received the 2022 Officer of the Year Award from Police Chief Steve England during Monday’s Hailey City Council meeting.

Since joining the department two years ago, Cervantes has demonstrated excellent communication skills, compassion and composure while working under pressure, England told the audience in the room.

“This officer is always there when we need him. He is decisive and quick to take action, whether someone needs [opioid overdose reversal drug] Narcan, which he has supplied in the past year, or a car window needs to be broken,” the chief said.

