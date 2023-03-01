Hailey Police Department Officer Gustavo Cervantes received the 2022 Officer of the Year Award from Police Chief Steve England during Monday’s Hailey City Council meeting.
Since joining the department two years ago, Cervantes has demonstrated excellent communication skills, compassion and composure while working under pressure, England told the audience in the room.
“This officer is always there when we need him. He is decisive and quick to take action, whether someone needs [opioid overdose reversal drug] Narcan, which he has supplied in the past year, or a car window needs to be broken,” the chief said.
Cervantes quickly broke the back driver’s side window of a vehicle last year after he noticed a woman “who was probably getting hypothermia from sleeping inside,” England said.
“After he put himself through the College of Southern Idaho and applied with us, we could tell he was a sharp, bright, and honest young man. We are fortunate that he accepted the job,” the chief said.
England added that Cervantes’ bilingual Spanish-speaking ability has been critical in breaking down language barriers in the community.
“It’s nice to have a person asking the questions we need asked rather than [using] Google Translate,” he said.
One thing that differentiated Cervantes from other potential award-winners was “the continuous positive feedback” the department has received about his policing, England said.
“Whether it be by phone call, email, or verbally, even when I’m off-duty in Albertsons or Atkinsons’ in town, people come up to let me know how good of a job this officer is doing and how pleased they were with something he handled or something they needed help with,” the chief said.
England also recognized a handful of other HPD officers Monday night, including new hires Kylie Jones and Eric Owens; Officer Morgan Ballis for his continued commitment to school safety; Officer Shawna Wallace for five years of service with HPD; Lt. Charles Cox for 15 years of service with HPD; and Officer Tim Ragusa, for arresting 36 drunk drivers in Hailey last year—nearly half of the 80 DUIs detected and enforced in city limits.
“We recognize him in his diligence in making sure the roads are staying safe,” England said. ￼
