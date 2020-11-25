After a tumultuous public comment session attended virtually by 220 people Monday night, the Hailey City Council voted 3-1 to loosen the city’s emergency health order limiting group density in business establishments.
Previously, the city had limited indoor group sizes to one person per 64 square feet and outdoor group sizes to 50 people, with a few exceptions for schools, grocery stores, health care facilities and nonprofits. Effective 4 p.m. Tuesday, businesses in Hailey no longer need to limit their number of patrons, provided that customers stay 6 feet apart or are seated 6 feet apart at restaurants and bars.
Two additional restrictions from Gov. Brad Little’s recently issued Stage 2 order on Nov. 14 now apply in Hailey—patrons at food establishments must remain seated, and public and private gatherings are capped at 10 people unless those individuals are part of the same household.
Like the city’s previous health order signed by Mayor Martha Burke on Oct. 14, the new order requires all residents over age 5 to wear face coverings in public, including face shields for those medically intolerant of masks, and businesses must enforce that mandate with signs.
On the table for council discussion Monday was the option to close indoor dining rooms and require restaurants to shift to a curbside delivery model. Mayor Martha Burke and all council members except Councilman Sam Linnet—the dissenting vote—said they were not willing to consider those restrictions.
“Letting people ski but not allowing a restaurant to stay open for business is unjust and no proof exists to warrant shutdown,” Council President Kaz Thea said. “We will not be able to prevent all illness.”
Burke agreed, voicing compassion for struggling business owners while stressing the importance of individual responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I will not sacrifice a family’s whole future, the [possibility] of losing their home or business,” she said. “I want every member of the community to take responsibility. I will not send people to jail or close churches, but for God’s sake, people, wear masks, socially distance and wash your hands.”
Linnet contended that residents would undoubtedly eschew COVID-19 guidelines this holiday season and restaurant and bar closures were necessary to mitigate some of the impact on health care providers.
“When you get into a large group not wearing a mask, you’re not just affecting yourself—you’re affecting our entire community,” he said, noting that St. Luke’s has had to cancel elective procedures to accommodate COVID patients. “If we do nothing, we will have significantly worse health and economic outcomes … and have to lock down harder. The unfortunate reality is that additional restrictions work.”
Heavy blows thrown at mayor, council
Though Burke encouraged respectful dialogue at the start of Monday’s two-hour public comment session, numerous commenters—many of them not Hailey residents—resorted to personal attacks.
Of the dozens of commenters gathered at Freedom Bible Church to address the council virtually, a handful compared Burke and council members to Nazis for mandating face coverings. Many were persuaded that COVID was a hoax, or no more deadly than the common cold; several declined to give their names or places of residency, despite that being a requirement for commenting; others expressed concerns about a vaccine mandate.
Ketchum-based homeopath Scott Freeborn threatened litigation if the council were to pass business restrictions, receiving cheers.
“I implore all citizens of this county to not comply [with Hailey’s health order],” he said.
Recent Idaho state Senate candidate Eric Parker offered one question to the council: “Are you guys ready for Ammon Bundy to be out here with 500 people in front of this building?”
Personal attacks followed.
“[Masks] are nothing but muzzles to prevent us from speaking the truth and pushing back against socialism. Honestly [you] are like Hitler,” Grace, who said she was an unemployed Blaine County-based massage therapist but whose last name was unintelligible, told the council.
“Our City Council at least had the respect to hear us speak. You need to have a little more respect for us and quit worrying about yourself and your poor little feelings,” Twin Falls resident Shane Klaas said.
Councilman Juan Martinez worked to put out the flames with a request for civility.
“This is a moment for reconciliation for all of us. Dignity is something that is required,” he said.
Several business owners—of gyms, restaurants and hair salons—offered constructive feedback on how a dining-room shutdown would impact their businesses, citing devastating margins and dwindling Paycheck Protection Program funds.
“None of us would be able to come back from [a shutdown]. Our PPP money’s done, the banks want their money and the landlords want their money,” said Billy Olson, owner of Power House.
Hailey resident Nicole Lichtenberg commented that keeping businesses afloat and prioritizing community safety didn’t have to be mutually exclusive.
“While I understand that this is very difficult financially, I think that we have to recognize that people’s individual choices are going to have group consequences,” she said.
Most absurd was the LIE spread about suicide by Kaz.
Dr. Souza recently announced St. Luke's personnel are beginning Triage training which will kick in when our medical facilities hit capacity-probably to happen in the very near future. This means medical staff will determine which hospital arrivals have the best chance to live and so will get the next available bed/doctor. The others get a cot, pallative morphine, and a visit from a priest or minister if they so choose. Kooks like Eric Parker and quacks like Scott Freeborn are good examples of why this pandemic has become a national crisis although it is hard to believe anyone with an IQ larger than a fern would listen to them. With Triage in effect perhaps enough of the pandemic non- believers will change their minds when they see vulnerable friends or relative gasping for air in the rear of the Triage line .
Headed even faster towards the worst case scenario.
Hurry, go hide in your bunker!!
Exactly
Freedom of religion gives a person the right to be stupid but don't try and push your religious stupidity on the rest of us! Who's the quack?
Apparently you are for calling people names when we need to find common ground.
Also if you see someone breaking the law in Ketchum or Hailey please call the cops, then your use your phone to record the crime in progress (no mask) , please do not ask these individuals breaking the law to quit breaking the law and put a mask on or pull mask up they might continue breaking the law and attack you, it is best to let police deal with these anarchist who believe laws don’t apply to them and they don’t need to wear a mask or follow the local laws , another reason you should not approach these mask less people is they could be carrying the covid19 and spreading the virus ,Please do not risk your life, please stay away from the maskless or risk catching the virus from one of these mask less 🇺🇸❤️❤️🇺🇸
But Republicans are crazy...
Democrats can be extremely enthusiastic also 😉❤️🇺🇸 😷 Mask are not a political chose anymore ! We all wear them democrats and republicans 😷mask up if you love America❤️🇺🇸 and want to protect America From a foreign Adversary human or a virus 🦠 Regardless of your political view on laws they are to be followed by all law abiding citizens.and it’s easy , 1,wear mask 2,social distance, ✅ Also by not reporting the crime you witnessed could get into a grey area , “ What makes you an accomplice to a crime?”
Definition. A person who knowingly, voluntarily, or intentionally gives assistance to another in (or in some cases fails to prevent another from) the commission of a crime. An accomplice is criminally liable to the same extent as the principal....
I feel it’s our job as Americans to report crimes against Idahoans that could end up spreading this deadly covid19 virus to us locals and visitors , also ❤️ Everyone 🇺🇸
“Love everyone except the ones that disagree with us, CNN and our political party.” There, fixed it for you. Please take your meds.
Call the cops on people? That's a little much. Wear your mask and keep away from them. Stay in your lane.
Be a good German and report your neighbor.
Be a good American and report law breakers who refuse to wear a mask to save others , we have a very small police force in Blaine County they can’t be everywhere at once the enforcement system only works if people call in no maskers 😷 the job of police is to enforce the law,
Meanwhile, the real criminals are having a blast!
Zig Heil!
Cops have better things to do that enforce your silly mask mandate. Don’t like what you see? Stay home.
Why are we still talking about this? Half these rednecks don't even believe Covid exists. They're not going to change anything. I feel very sorry for our healthcare workers but nothing else to be done. When these hillbillies like Eric Parker and his little 'not smart enough to make it in the military so we dress up and play with guns and talk about the constitution even though we can't even read' militia clowns show up at the hospital struggling to breathe, put them out back and say good luck. It's time to move on and let natural selection work its magic.
You’re so darn tough, Pete.
And your description of the attendees is grossly inaccurate. Come out next time and see for yourself. But you won’t because you’re an internet tough guy.
Why support a "business' that addresses our mayor as a disgusting N*zi, intimidates the council with threats of civil suit, has no regard for the meetings rules of order, spews misinformation ,lies , conspiracy theory and hatred, blatantly defies mask mandates and threatens insurrection?
Powerful stuff if that were true. Like most people on here, you use "tactics" rather that facts. Which legitimate business, exactly, did or said any of that? I'll wait...
I especially enjoyed the "masks are nothing but muzzles to stifle our voices, how could you muzzle a child?" pitch.
If only what you said was true. I ONLY shop in those businesses who will not act as the mask police.
Yee haw there feller! ***points finger guns in air making ‘pew pew!’ sounds***
Still waiting, badger. Name a legitimate business that said anything like that.
Yes, Pete. We know. The standard play of the liberal is to call everyone else stupid rednecks. We get it.
If the shoe fits.....
It doesn’t, coward.
Biden won ,we are now all in this together, Let’s quit attacking each other and start loving each other ,we are all united in the states as one nation under God , us maskers😷 need to come together and unite and call the cops on any anti-maskers 😫no masker😝 you see in stores, make sure you record it on your phone so you have proof !!!otherwise it’s your word against theirs after the police are called , us maskers😷 have a law 👮♀️ 👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️ on our side 👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️we can stop these anarchist lawbreakers who believe they do not need to follow local
laws who believe they do not need to wear a mask 😷 police are happy to deal with them, and give out $100 fines or jail all day long 👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️Police are awesome 👏 👏👏❤️🇺🇸
Well said. An embarrassment to the R party.
Explains why we support Trump.
Move on, out of Idaho dude.
Only our governor can save our state from covid19, ❤️please wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet from people ❤️🇺🇸 if we all wear a mask in public we can get this virus under control and get back to our normal lives , or contact governor little at Office of the Governor
State Capitol
PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720
Phone: (208) 334-2100
Fax: (208) 854-3036
Please ask the Governor to Create a state wide mask ordinance
The election is over so they don’t need to make us suffer anymore....
Trump lost Biden won FACT ❤️🇺🇸
It appears the Hailey City Council was bullied at their Monday meeting by a range of non-residents and residents. It seems the general welfare takes a back seat.
Nick Tracy and the Freedom Bible Church have trashed their welcome in Hailey. What a disturbing display of Militant Christian Nationalism.
Badger, glad to see your so “accepting” of others. It’s amazing that you are the only one that is ever right. How do you do it? Do we need to tune into CNN so we can also regurgitate the same talking points?
Wonder what your like behind your computer screen. Bet your not so tough.
Did you Go-to-Meeting?
I'm not a Christian and I'm not a Nationalist, but I support local businesses. I know what they're up against and what a shutdown could mean for their families. I'm sure you don't support them and don't care, but the business owners in this town are united for the purpose of keeping our economy strong and providing for their loved ones. I also understand statistics. That, alone, gives me a tremendous advantage over mainstream media pawn like yourself. You're no badger. You're a coward. This is the only place you get to talk tough. I guarantee it.
A church, by law, pushing a political agenda, would lose their tax exempt status.
Maybe they were convinced by the data.. rather than some crackpots pushing agenda. Why don’t you see for yourself.. the world isn’t dying off like everyone on TV claims. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view
This isn't a political agenda, bud. People like you just want it to be.
It’s that Ammon Bundy group that show up to these meetings to try to put everyone’s life in danger so they can meet their trump anti-mask agendas, sad ,
Lives should be more important than money, but from haileys city hall decisions money is more important than human lives
Italy had guns, too.
Calm down with the ww2 rhetoric , The government does not want your cows , and before y’all start a civil war just know Martial law involves the temporary substitution of military authority for civilian rule and is usually invoked in time of war, rebellion, or natural disaster. Abstract: When martial law is in effect, the military commander of an area or country has unlimited authority to make and enforce laws. The Idaho Army National Guard is the largest component of the Idaho National Guard, consisting of nearly 3,000 Soldiers who train in more than 20 Idaho communities. The Idaho National Guard maintains combat readiness to fight and win our nation’s wars, develops and strengthens homeland security and emergency response, and builds and fosters partnerships throughout Idaho, the nation and around the world. With its unique dual responsibility to the state and nation, the Idaho National Guard answers to two executives: the governor of the State of Idaho, and when federalized, the president of the United States. Active Duty Military by State
State Total Air Force
Idaho 3,367 3,244
And they have armed drones tanks and all the best and latest armored vehicles.... and that is just Idaho I’m sure the democrats states would love to send millions of active/non active soldiers to put out any brush fires 🔥 😉❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I wouldn't mind a liberal uprising. It would be hilarious. A Democrat with a gun is like a squirrel with a pocket knife, only less frightening.
Only if you believe that masks are effective enough to stop the spread.
