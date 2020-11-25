Hailey City Hall
Express photo by Roland Lane

After a tumultuous public comment session attended virtually by 220 people Monday night, the Hailey City Council voted 3-1 to loosen the city’s emergency health order limiting group density in business establishments.

Previously, the city had limited indoor group sizes to one person per 64 square feet and outdoor group sizes to 50 people, with a few exceptions for schools, grocery stores, health care facilities and nonprofits. Effective 4 p.m. Tuesday, businesses in Hailey no longer need to limit their number of patrons, provided that customers stay 6 feet apart or are seated 6 feet apart at restaurants and bars.

Two additional restrictions from Gov. Brad Little’s recently issued Stage 2 order on Nov. 14 now apply in Hailey—patrons at food establishments must remain seated, and public and private gatherings are capped at 10 people unless those individuals are part of the same household.

Like the city’s previous health order signed by Mayor Martha Burke on Oct. 14, the new order requires all residents over age 5 to wear face coverings in public, including face shields for those medically intolerant of masks, and businesses must enforce that mandate with signs.

On the table for council discussion Monday was the option to close indoor dining rooms and require restaurants to shift to a curbside delivery model. Mayor Martha Burke and all council members except Councilman Sam Linnet—the dissenting vote—said they were not willing to consider those restrictions.

“Letting people ski but not allowing a restaurant to stay open for business is unjust and no proof exists to warrant shutdown,” Council President Kaz Thea said. “We will not be able to prevent all illness.”

Burke agreed, voicing compassion for struggling business owners while stressing the importance of individual responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I will not sacrifice a family’s whole future, the [possibility] of losing their home or business,” she said. “I want every member of the community to take responsibility. I will not send people to jail or close churches, but for God’s sake, people, wear masks, socially distance and wash your hands.”

Linnet contended that residents would undoubtedly eschew COVID-19 guidelines this holiday season and restaurant and bar closures were necessary to mitigate some of the impact on health care providers.

“When you get into a large group not wearing a mask, you’re not just affecting yourself—you’re affecting our entire community,” he said, noting that St. Luke’s has had to cancel elective procedures to accommodate COVID patients. “If we do nothing, we will have significantly worse health and economic outcomes … and have to lock down harder. The unfortunate reality is that additional restrictions work.”

Heavy blows thrown at mayor, council

Though Burke encouraged respectful dialogue at the start of Monday’s two-hour public comment session, numerous commenters—many of them not Hailey residents—resorted to personal attacks.

Of the dozens of commenters gathered at Freedom Bible Church to address the council virtually, a handful compared Burke and council members to Nazis for mandating face coverings. Many were persuaded that COVID was a hoax, or no more deadly than the common cold; several declined to give their names or places of residency, despite that being a requirement for commenting; others expressed concerns about a vaccine mandate.

Ketchum-based homeopath Scott Freeborn threatened litigation if the council were to pass business restrictions, receiving cheers.

“I implore all citizens of this county to not comply [with Hailey’s health order],” he said.

Recent Idaho state Senate candidate Eric Parker offered one question to the council: “Are you guys ready for Ammon Bundy to be out here with 500 people in front of this building?”

Personal attacks followed.

“[Masks] are nothing but muzzles to prevent us from speaking the truth and pushing back against socialism. Honestly [you] are like Hitler,” Grace, who said she was an unemployed Blaine County-based massage therapist but whose last name was unintelligible, told the council.

“Our City Council at least had the respect to hear us speak. You need to have a little more respect for us and quit worrying about yourself and your poor little feelings,” Twin Falls resident Shane Klaas said.

Councilman Juan Martinez worked to put out the flames with a request for civility.

“This is a moment for reconciliation for all of us. Dignity is something that is required,” he said.

Several business owners—of gyms, restaurants and hair salons—offered constructive feedback on how a dining-room shutdown would impact their businesses, citing devastating margins and dwindling Paycheck Protection Program funds.

“None of us would be able to come back from [a shutdown]. Our PPP money’s done, the banks want their money and the landlords want their money,” said Billy Olson, owner of Power House.

Hailey resident Nicole Lichtenberg commented that keeping businesses afloat and prioritizing community safety didn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“While I understand that this is very difficult financially, I think that we have to recognize that people’s individual choices are going to have group consequences,” she said.

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

