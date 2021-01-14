After some debate, the Hailey City Council on Monday signed off on a cooperative agreement with Idaho Power to support the city’s new sustainability goals, namely its pledge late last year to transition to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
The agreement lists a number of the city’s energy objectives, including reducing incremental costs to its ratepayers with a “high priority placed on preventing negative impacts to low-income residents.”
To the council’s surprise, however, Idaho Power attorneys listed an additional objective in the document ahead of Monday’s meeting, stating that one goal of the city is to support the company’s “second transmission line into the Wood River Valley.”
Council President Kaz Thea immediately voiced concern over the amendment.
“I don’t know why this would be a goal that we have. I don’t buy that,” she said.
Councilman Sam Linnet agreed, noting that the utility provider was aware of the “controversy and friction” surrounding its proposed redundant transmission line along state Highway 75.
“The added sentence needs to be left out. It has nothing to do with our clean energy plans or goals and seems misplaced,” Linnet said. “I’m actually dumbstruck at why this would be put in the agreement.”
Megan Ronk, Idaho Power’s director of business innovation and development, responded that the company believed its planned redundant power line would support Hailey’s clean energy goals.
“We felt like it was important to include language about the role that transmission plays in the minds of many experts throughout the country as an important strategy toward achieving clean energy, and that ability to move clean energy from other parts of the country,” she said.
Mayor Martha Burke said the city was after a “cooperative agreement, not becoming part of a political debate.”
“I think the council is struggling with your request to have it appear that Hailey is supporting your redundant line running up the valley,” she said. “We’re trying to stay out of that completely. We don’t want to take a side on that issue.”
Thea, Linnet and Councilmembers Juan Martinez and Heidi Husbands built on Burke’s statement, calling the amendment "impertinent" and "irrelevant."
“Our goals are reducing our pollution and carbon intensity,” Linnet said. “Even if we wipe our hands and say we’re not going to take a position, why are we talking about a transmission line in a letter about clean energy?”
Martinez agreed.
“This feels a little … underhanded. It doesn’t belong in there. We are not on same page and [the agreement] needs to be revised,” he said.
City Attorney Chris Simms then called for a motion to adopt the agreement without the sentence on the transmission line. Before joining fellow councilmembers in voting ‘aye,’ Thea said she was concerned about Idaho Power’s apparent plan to phase out its current net metering rates, which credit home solar producers for unused electricity.
“One of the most important ways we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions is [producing] our own energy on our rooftops or through collective solar power agreements. If net metering is not going to [exist], it would make it harder to put in solar,” she said.
Ronk said she did not know of any changes to the company’s net metering policy but would present any relevant information to the council at a future date.
(1) comment
Idaho Power has spent the last year trying to stop solar by changing the payback
In the net metering agreement. Megan Ronk absolutely knew all about it and was flat out lying to the council. Idaho power is not your friend. The redundant power line is not needed. Idaho power refused to consider green energy in the long term energy goals of this valley. More and more solar will
Power peoples homes in the near future and the redundant line is completely unnecessary. Idaho power does not want you to know this.
