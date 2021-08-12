The city of Hailey will deploy six reactive speed signs across town starting this week, Public Works Director Brian Yeager said on Monday.
The signs will be “connected to the cloud” so police officers and city staff can monitor the average speed of any street segment in town before directing patrol officers to those areas.
The city will also install one or more speed-activated cameras that it will use to record license plate information, speed and time of day. Yeager said the city can use that information to follow up with the vehicle owner and mail out educational warnings.
“We cannot issue tickets, but we can document which vehicles are going which speeds and [understand] trends,” he said.
The deployment comes shortly after Hailey Police Chief Steve England told the city council that number of traffic violations in the first half of 2021 had already surpassed the total during in 2020, 901 to 900.
"We’re definitely on track to have one of our biggest years, citation-wise,” England said.
