Mural
Courtesy photo

Thanks to a collaboration between the Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club and Hailey Climate Action Coalition, Jane’s Artifacts on Main Street in Hailey gained a new mural over Labor Day weekend. The artwork will be officially unveiled during a public ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. “We couldn’t be happier with this great depiction of intersectional environmentalism that came out of this partnership,” said HCAC co-founder Elizabeth Jeffrey. The mural was designed and painted by W.A.T.E.R. Club members and muralist Bobby Gaytan, whose work can be seen at The Community Library and Alturas Elementary. Reading “Take care of our climate and our community”—and created with recycled paint—the piece draws on themes of land stewardship, climate action and cultural diversity.

