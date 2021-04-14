Moving, even if just a town away, is a notoriously bittersweet experience, especially when departing from a childhood home. But for Hailey residents Rebecca and Charles Cox and their three children, the process has looked a bit different than for most families.
Later this week, the Coxes will be uprooting—along with their 1898-era house—to another parcel in Hailey.
Rebecca, a self-professed “history nut” who serves as director of the Blaine County Historical Museum, describes touring the house for the first time as love at first sight. It was the two-story, simple wood frame house along N. Third Avenue, in fact, that led her to become involved with the museum in the first place. “I just loved the thought of living within walls that have seen so much history—the world wars, the Roaring ’20s—and picturing families gathered around the radio, listening to events unfold, the things we can only read about,” she explained.
Rebecca and her husband, Charles, first started renting the home around six years ago. Eager to unearth any information she could on it, she paid a visit to the Blaine County Historical Museum one afternoon.
Sifting through historical journals, she learned the stories of its original owners, Will and Caroline “Carrie” Bailey. The couple first came to Hailey by train and stage from Nevada during the Wood River Valley’s silver mining boom. (Will, who got a job as a mining engineer out Croesus Gulch near Hailey, had found out about the area’s mines in the local paper.)
Though the Baileys went through great hardship—the economy tanked in the early 1890s when the price of silver crashed, and a fire devastated Hailey’s business district—they made ends meet. In 1898, Will and his 17-year-old son, Tom, built the Old Hailey house with a stable and outhouse out back.
The saltbox-style home is so well-built, she said, that its maple flooring rarely creaks, and its 4-inch layer of newspaper insulation within the walls keeps it toasty in winter.
“You could tell right away that they really had so much pride in this house,” she said. “I was always dreading the day we would have to move.”
That news came during lockdown last year, when Rebecca and Charles’ landlords, Sarah and Tony Gray, shared that they had plans to develop the lot in 2021.
“It kind of all started when Sarah told me, ‘If only we could give the house to you, we would. We know how much you love it,’” Rebecca recalled. “That’s when I thought, well gosh, I wonder if we could actually move it.”
She realized that might actually be a feasible option after contacting a lawyer in Hailey, Michael Kraynick, who had relocated his cabin from up north. Still, some friends deemed the idea somewhat quixotic.
“Thankfully, my husband believed in me from the beginning,” she said, “and he thought it was a pretty cool concept. It was also a great distraction from the pandemic.”
After reaching out to John Spencer of Associated Pacific Movers in Boise—the same mover Kraynick had hired—Rebecca fired off some photos and videos of the house.
“John looked at them and said, ‘I think we can do this,’” Rebecca recalled, “but the brick would have to come off because of the weight.”
That part was fine with her, since the original house had bare shiplap siding that she and Charles had already planned on refurbishing.
“I felt it was important to preserve that bottom layer,” she said.
On Monday, Spencer and his crew placed steel beams under the house to support its weight and began building a foundational grid with wooden cribs to lift the whole structure using hydraulic jacks. By Friday, a truck will—very slowly, inch by inch—take the house on a dolly to its new site in Old Cutters subdivision. Utility workers will need to lift power lines along the way.
“It’ll be a parade of sorts,” Rebecca joked.
The city of Hailey, along with the Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission board, have endorsed the move, even enlisting video producing company Dark to Light Production to document the journey.
“So many people have been supportive of wanting to see a little piece of our history saved,” Rebecca said. ‘We’re just so grateful to be able to save a historic home, all thanks to the graciousness of Tony and Sarah [Gray].”
Through historical accounts, Rebecca discovered that the Bailey family was planning to add a front porch to the house. That’s one of the first additions the family will make to the house after their move.
“We’re going to put a front porch on this house to make them proud,’” Rebecca said. “The fact that this is happening, well, I keep pinching myself. It’s so worth it.”
Somewhere, Alba Arndt is smiling and very, very pleased. She and her husband Chet lived in that house for many years and Alba loved everything about the house. The large square pavers in the back yard, and marked Chubbuck were made in that town, but were part of the oven in a Hailey bakery on Main St. north of The Mint. Chet and Alba salvaged them to make their patio. Alba taught middle school English, served as Hailey librarian, played the organ for both Catholic and Episcopal churches. She'll miss the view of the hundred-year-old pear tree in the back yard, but will like the new view from Cutters. --- Irene and Mike Healy
