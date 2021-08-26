Hailey Police Department Officer Andrew Tucker, left, received a Lifesaving Award Commendation on Monday evening from Police Chief Steve England, right, for saving the life of 71-year-old Florida resident Bob Brucksieker three months ago.
Brucksieker, who was visiting his family in Bellevue, had a cardiac emergency the evening of May 23, prompting a valley-wide, “all-hands-on-deck” call to EMS, fire, police and off-duty paramedics and doctors, England said. Tucker put on his lights and sirens and raced to the man’s address from Hailey, arriving in just two minutes. As the first on scene, he began CPR and continued life-saving measures until Wood River Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived.
“Thanks to Andrew’s heroic efforts that night, Bob is still with us today,” England said, adding that he was struck by Tucker’s professionalism while reviewing body-cam footage from the event.
England said Tucker’s efforts led to shallow breathing from Brucksieker, and after paramedics took over the man was taken by air ambulance to Boise for triple bypass surgery.
He then read an excerpt of a letter sent in by Brucksieker’s wife, Linda:
“Thanks to Andrew, Bob and I will be together to celebrate our 50th anniversary next March.”
Tucker—who joined the Hailey Police Department last summer—received a round of applause from England, the Hailey City Council, Mayor Martha Burke and several peers in City Hall. He’ll soon get a Life Service bar to add to his uniform, England said.
“I just did what anybody else would do,” Tucker told the crowd. “I appreciate your support.”
