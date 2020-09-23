Hailey and Blaine County leaders came together Monday, Sept. 21, to break ground on a long-awaited affordable housing project on the former Blaine Manor property in Hailey. With fiscal support from Blaine County and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the ARCH Community Housing Trust spearheaded the 72,000-square-foot development of a senior apartment building and a family apartment building, with expected monthly rent ranging between $370 and $1,110.

