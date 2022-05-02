The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will consider design plans and a planned-unit development application tonight, Monday, May 2, for a 48-unit residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard in the Northridge subdivision.
The “40 McKercher” project, brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow, would consist of 36 studio units, four one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units on a 0.73-acre parcel.
Forty 510-square-foot studio and one-bedroom units and eight 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom units would be distributed throughout four stories and serviced by two elevators and two staircases, according to a staff report from the planning department.
Fifty-eight parking spaces are proposed, with 38 underground and the remaining on-site.
Caplow is requesting a waiver to the maximum building height to provide larger two-bedroom units on the third floor. If approved, the west side of the building would stand 42.5 feet tall, above the 35-foot height limit in the Business and Downtown Residential Overlay zoning districts. The building would stairstep down to 35 feet tall on its east side facing Northridge subdivision.
“With the natural transition in building height from 35 feet facing existing residential uses to approximately 42 feet facing commercial uses, the applicant has further considered the visual effect on adjacent sites,” a city staff report states.
The development would also offer storage units, an office and lobby area, 4,000 square feet of outdoor green space and drought-tolerant landscaping.
The project is divided into three phases, with the first four units scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. Units would be prefabricated and shipped to the site for installation, resulting in “material efficiencies, less waste and improved quality,” according to Caplow’s application.
The application did not mention whether any units would be rent-restricted.
“Staff feels the amenity of rent-restricted units would strengthen the proposed Planned Unit Development Application, and further support an important need in this community and the greater Wood River Valley,” the planning department stated.
Click here to attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting virtually or call 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In