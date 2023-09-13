City Council

Hailey City Councilman Sam Linnet will not seek re-election this fall, while incumbent Juan Martinez will enter the ring unopposed.

Linnet, 35, confirmed with the Express on Monday evening that he plans to leave the public square at the end of December in order to focus on family and his law practice.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege serving on the Hailey City Council for the last four years. I often hear that public service is a thankless job, but I don’t believe that’s true,” Linnet wrote in a Tuesday email. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity this city gave me. But now, I am looking forward to a break from being stretched too thin. I’ll be spending more time with my family, building my business, and enjoying the town we all call home.”

