Hailey City Councilman Sam Linnet will not seek re-election this fall, while incumbent Juan Martinez will enter the ring unopposed.
Linnet, 35, confirmed with the Express on Monday evening that he plans to leave the public square at the end of December in order to focus on family and his law practice.
“It has been an absolute honor and privilege serving on the Hailey City Council for the last four years. I often hear that public service is a thankless job, but I don’t believe that’s true,” Linnet wrote in a Tuesday email. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity this city gave me. But now, I am looking forward to a break from being stretched too thin. I’ll be spending more time with my family, building my business, and enjoying the town we all call home.”
Linnet thanked the “city clerks, planners, engineers, treasurer, administrators, police officers, firefighters, wastewater facilities operators, street department staff, and parks employees” for making Hailey “a great place to live.”
“We are a kind and adventurous town. People move here for a variety of reasons, but there is at least one important unifying trait: the people that live in Hailey truly want to live here,” he wrote. “As a result, we all care deeply about our town.”
Linnet founded Alturas Law Group in 2017 with a focus on conservation easements, land use, property and real estate law. He currently provides legal services to the local immigrant community through a contract with The Alliance, and also serves as a member of the Friedman Memorial Airport Alliance board.
Both Linnet and Martinez defeated incumbents in November 2019. Linnet wrested Seat 3 from contender Jeff Engelhardt with around three times more votes, and Martinez won Seat 4 with a 320-vote lead over Pat Cooley.
Martinez was the only person to file for council Seat 4 before last Friday’s deadline, according to Hailey City Clerk Mary Cone. By that time, two newcomers had filed for Linnet’s Seat 3: Dustin Stone and Craig Wolfram.
About the candidates
Dustin Stone, 46, completed a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy prior to joining Power Engineers in Hailey as an electrical engineer. He was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission by Mayor Martha Burke in January 2020.
Over the past three years as a P&Z Commissioner, Stone has advocated for a variety of housing types and pushed for more affordable two-bedroom units in the city.
Stone currently serves as the vice president of the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association Board. He wrote in an email that he has “a large family in the valley,” with whom he shares a “love of the outdoors and the people that live here.”
His primary reason for running is to “help promote and save the small business environment in Hailey,” he stated.
Craig Wolfram, 48, described himself as a former two-term Bellevue city councilman, photographer, small-business owner and backpacking guide. He has also worked as a substitute teacher, waiter, and construction worker, and has served Bellevue as a member of the Parks & Recreation Commission and the Comprehensive Plan Citizens’ Committee.
“In 2002, I moved to Hailey with the girl who’d soon accept my proposal for marriage. Our move here was prompted by her acceptance of a job teaching at Wood River High School. I subsequently found work waiting tables at Felix’s restaurant, substitute teaching, laboring various construction jobs, and finally began a business as a photographer,” Wolfram said. “Over the past 21 years, we’ve raised two kids while living in Hailey, then Bellevue, and now we’ve been back in Hailey again since 2018.”
If elected, Wolfram said, he would focus on increasing housing affordability and street walkability.
“To say the least, I very much continue to enjoy the people, landscape, businesses, and recreation found in our beautiful valley, and now that I am settled in Hailey again, I hope to serve the public on Hailey’s City Council,” Wolfram said. “I believe Hailey’s future should help small businesses thrive in a bike and pedestrian-friendly downtown, work toward building a more inclusive population functioning in a more diverse and green economy, increase recreational opportunities for all ages, and continue to seek ways to make Hailey affordable.”
Martinez: Campaign ‘isn’t about winning’
Juan Martinez, 31, a head basketball coach at Wood River High School, said that affordable housing and public safety will be two issues he will focus on with “unwavering dedication.” He also hopes to inspire residents of all backgrounds to participate in council meetings, so that “every voice is valued.”
“Running unopposed, my campaign isn’t about winning your vote—it’s about igniting a passion for local government and peaceful problem-solving,” he said.
Martinez added that as a graduate of Wood River High School, he is particularly keyed into the needs of youth and plans to keep advocating “for quality education and safe environments for our children.”
“I’ve devoted my young life to coaching and mentoring young athletes, teaching not only game fundamentals but also life values like teamwork and sportsmanship,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege of shaping both promising athletes and future community leaders. My journey, from the sports fields to the service industry and now to local government, exemplifies the strength of community involvement.
“Together we can make Hailey an even better place to live, work, and raise our families.” ￼
(1) comment
Article quotes Sam Linnet as saying "... but there is at least one important unifying trait: the people that live in Hailey truly want to live here,"
We didn't when we got force annexed. Don't think Sam was on the Council then, though.
