The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission granted a proposed 104-unit multifamily development in Hailey’s Woodside neighborhood its unanimous recommendation for approval on Monday evening, signing off on the project’s planned-unit development application and passing it to the City Council for review in January.
Lido Apartment Homes—proposed for the corner of Woodside Boulevard and Winterhaven Drive—would be built on a four-acre open field just north of Copper Ranch Condominiums. The complex would comprise nine two-story buildings and three three-story buildings with a broad mix of units ranging from 475 square feet to 1,500 square feet.
The P&Z also reviewed design plans on Monday but elected to continue discussing lighting, materials and colors on Jan. 3, three weeks before the council is due to vote on the PUD application.
Measured by the number of units, Lido Apartment Homes is the largest project to come before the P&Z this year, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
Behind the project is Copper Ranch developer Jeff Smith, who said on Monday that he was hoping to break ground in May and complete construction in three phases, each lasting between 10 and 16 months.
In the two months between Lido Apartments’ first introduction to the P&Z on Oct. 4 and its approval by the board Monday evening, Smith and his design team from Pivot North Architecture increased the project’s density by 30%—from 80 to 104 units—by removing ground-floor storage units and adding “micro” one-bedroom apartments. They also added a third story to three buildings, increasing the maximum height from 35 to 38 feet.
In their PUD application, the applicant team sought two waivers on Monday: a waiver to the 85-unit maximum density permitted in the Limited Business zoning district, and a waiver to the district’s 35-foot maximum building height.
Lead project designer Michael McHugh said the density and height increases were originally suggested by the city planning department, which he said had stressed “the importance of needed housing in the area” in recent meetings.
“We felt that this might be a property that [could] accomplish some of the community housing goals that we were looking for … and picking a handful of the buildings to do three stories would give some variation,” Horowitz explained.
Under Smith’s current plan, 12 of the 24 additional units would be rent-restricted at 100% of area median income—meaning one-bedroom tenants would not pay more than about $1,200 per month. Those units would only be offered to long-term renters living or working within Hailey city limits. Like the rest of the project, the rent-restricted units would include a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units.
“Jurisdictions and the public have been vocal of the need to think creatively and aggressively regarding housing solutions,” BCHA Executive Director Nathan Harvill wrote in a supportive letter to the city on Dec. 2. “I urge approval of this proposal.”
In total, the project proposes 12 “micro” one-bedroom, 475-square-foot units; 40 standard one-bedroom, 680-square-foot units; 35 two-bedroom, 850-square-foot units; 13 3-bedroom, 1,110-square-foot units; and 4 four-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot units. The development would be accessed via two entry points off Winterhaven Drive and offer 120 parking spaces for residents, including garage and driveway space and on-street parking.
Among the amenities presented Monday were a covered pavilion, fire pit seating area, green space between buildings and a series of walkways connecting buildings. A bocce ball court proposed in October has been replaced with a “natural play area” similar to one included in the Sunbeam Subdivision, McHugh said.
According to Smith, the complex would run on 100% clean energy without any natural gas connections. It would also include wiring for 18 electric-vehicle charging stations, infrastructure for rooftop solar panels and 3-inch thick stucco cladding to provide insulation, he said.
“These buildings will be 100% electric, which will work us towards the city’s carbon-neutral goal and clean energy resolution,” Horowitz said.
One main topic of debate Monday evening was whether to connect pedestrian paths between the neighboring Copper Ranch condominiums. In letters addressed to the city and during the public-comment session, several Copper Ranch homeowners asked for an eight-foot security and privacy fence with landscaping between the Lido Apartment project and Copper Ranch to reduce noise and foot traffic from the apartments.
Copper Ranch resident Cynthia Shearstone said she worried about Lido residents “cutting between our units to get to the bus stop in front of Gravity [Fitness].” Fellow Copper Ranch resident Amy Richard told the P&Z that rental housing integrated with Copper Ranch would negatively impact the condos’ property values.
“Creating some separation between rental multifamily complex and owner-occupied dwellings is important,” she said.
Others were concerned that the 38-foot buildings would impact natural light and views enjoyed from their properties.
“We are opposed to the construction of three-story units … the views of the mountains will be totally obstructed,” Copper Ranch residents Ralph and Gayle Meredith wrote in a letter to the city. “An emotional reason for sure, but if we had wanted to live in a ‘concrete jungle’ we would have moved to NYC.”
Three other Copper Ranch residents wrote that they had serious concerns about traffic flow on Woodside and thru traffic from the apartments onto Copper Ranch Lane—an already congested area that would only become busier, they said.
“With the potential of an additional 242 vehicles at the site, traffic flow is going to be a nightmare,” the Merediths wrote.
Others were concerned that Smith has not completed the condos’ sixth phase of construction yet. (The final addition is on track to add 55 units for a total of 152 units, according to Horowitz.)
“We had an empty gym and an unfinished unit as eyesores for years,” Beverly DeMoura wrote, referring to the ongoing sixth phase of Copper Ranch. “Lido should finish what they started before beginning a new project.”
Commissioners largely took took homeowners’ concerns to heart on Monday, instructing Smith to begin construction on the sixth phase of Copper Ranch by September 2022 and directing McHugh to move one three-story building on the Lido campus to a more central location to minimize impacts to views. But Horowitz and the commissioners pushed back against the residents’ requests for a solid wall of landscaped fencing.
“We like integrated neighborhoods and paths,” Horowitz said.
“I’m always for connecting things. I definitely agree that there should not be a fence,” P&Z chairwoman Janet Fugate said.
Commissioner Dustin Stone agreed.
“I’m in the same spot as you guys,” he said. “We should promote more walking. If we have a bus stop right there, why wouldn’t we do everything we can to get people to use it?”
Commissioner Richard Pogue took more of a middle position, suggesting smaller sections of fencing to screen Copper Ranch from the glare of headlights.
Commissioner Owen Scanlon then moved the conversation to water conservation and suggested that Smith incorporate more artificial turf between buildings.
“It looks very realistic—it even has brown curly things in there—and it’s resistant to insect and dog abuse. And it doesn’t care if you dump snow on it,” he said. “I can’t imagine our water bills are going to get any cheaper.” ￼
