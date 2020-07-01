Hailey City Hall (copy)

Hailey City Hall

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Masks are now mandatory in Hailey.

That’s after the city council unanimously passed an emergency health order requiring face coverings on Tuesday night, making it one of two cities in the state of Idaho to put a mask-measure in place. Moscow also passed a similar order Tuesday.

The rule requires masks in public spaces with exceptions for health conditions, the communication impaired, people for whom a mask presents a hazard at work, those eating and drinking at restaurants, children under five, and outdoor public places where you can observe the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

Once the final draft of the order is published, violating it will be punished as an infraction carrying a fine of $100. Councilman Sam Linnet expects the order to be finalized on Wednesday, he told the Express.

Tuesday’s vote followed a resolution by the Blaine County commissioners supporting masks—a possible “first step” towards more stringent rules, according to Commissioner Angenie McCleary, but nothing concrete. Ketchum and Bellevue are expected to discuss mask requirements in the coming days and weeks.

“I’m hopeful other jurisdictions pass similar ordinances as well,” Linnet said.

Hailey’s will last until it is rescinded by the council—there’s no built-in sunset date, Linnet said.

The decision comes as Idaho works through its most intense spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state in March. As of Tuesday, Idaho had added nearly 1,000 cases of the disease since Friday evening, bringing the total tally to 6,117, according to the State Department of Health and Welfare. Blaine County accounts for 523 confirmed and 12 probable cases, according to the South Central Public Health District.

This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more.

Email the writer: mdee@mtexpress.com

Load comments