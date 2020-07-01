Masks are now mandatory in Hailey.
That’s after the city council unanimously passed an emergency health order requiring face coverings on Tuesday night, making it one of two cities in the state of Idaho to put a mask-measure in place. Moscow also passed a similar order Tuesday.
The rule requires masks in public spaces with exceptions for health conditions, the communication impaired, people for whom a mask presents a hazard at work, those eating and drinking at restaurants, children under five, and outdoor public places where you can observe the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.
Once the final draft of the order is published, violating it will be punished as an infraction carrying a fine of $100. Councilman Sam Linnet expects the order to be finalized on Wednesday, he told the Express.
Tuesday’s vote followed a resolution by the Blaine County commissioners supporting masks—a possible “first step” towards more stringent rules, according to Commissioner Angenie McCleary, but nothing concrete. Ketchum and Bellevue are expected to discuss mask requirements in the coming days and weeks.
“I’m hopeful other jurisdictions pass similar ordinances as well,” Linnet said.
Hailey’s will last until it is rescinded by the council—there’s no built-in sunset date, Linnet said.
The decision comes as Idaho works through its most intense spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state in March. As of Tuesday, Idaho had added nearly 1,000 cases of the disease since Friday evening, bringing the total tally to 6,117, according to the State Department of Health and Welfare. Blaine County accounts for 523 confirmed and 12 probable cases, according to the South Central Public Health District.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(19) comments
Good. Common Sense Safety.
I have spent my last $ in Hailey.
See ya later, good riddance, and thank you City Council for putting common sense and stewardship of Hailey, it’s people and economy before some foolish political agenda regarding wearing a mask. Didn’t think you had it in ya.
Punish already struggling local businesses for a city council ordinance they have no control over? How does that make sense?
Bye
Well done City Council. Way to be leaders! Thank you!
Every business and public building should hand out free at their entrances like Costco does nationwide.
Yeah, small businesses can just give stuff away like Costco. Little out of touch, Hog.
Thank you, City Council! We appreciate your efforts to help slow the curve! We all want to stay open!
Yet, no mandatory quarantine from our leaderless county officials for those flying in on COVID-19 fright 101 from the hot zones.
A bit overdue maybe, but better (a bit) late than never. 1000 new cases in Idaho since Friday, Twin Falls and Jerome among the leaders and doing little or nothing about it, and non-stop air service from LA-California's hot spot-to Hailey starting up this week. Gee, what could go wrong? Now our other cities and the county need to suck it up and help keep this thing under control!
THANK YOU!!! Hailey, you "ROCK"!!
Well done Mayor Burke and Hailey City council! A wise decision for public health and safety and a means to hopefully keep the economy open!
What a joke. I wont be doing any more business in hailey until this is removed. Hello twin falls and bellevue until they pass the same stupid idea.
Good spread ur virus somewhere else
Bye then. Enjoy paying more for gas. "Oh the horror! have to wear a mask to protect at risk citizens for public health reasons. Oh the horrible inconvenience and terror experienced." Grow up and act like an adult instead of a pouty toddler.
About time, but better late than never. Meanwhile, the leaderless Blaine County Commissioners, issue moronic press releases, in favor of education. Perhaps, they want me to look things up on Wikipedia. Nonetheless, great job by Hailey. Can't say anything positive about the Blaine County leadership, who would likely fiddle while the Valley burned.
Bravo, Bravo, Bravo[thumbup][thumbup]
[ninja][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In