With Ketchum and Sun Valley now split on their mask policies, the Hailey City Council will make its own determination whether to extend its indoor mask mandate at 5:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 14.
The Council could extend Hailey’s public health order by 90 days, until the third week of May, or allow it to expire.
The city’s current health order requires anyone age 5 and up to wear face coverings in businesses and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. The policy allows some to opt out, including anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities.
Hailey also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.
The city of Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 council vote on Feb. 7; four days earlier, the Sun Valley Council voted 3-2 to stay the course on face coverings, with Mayor Peter Hendricks breaking the tie between a deadlocked council.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard, Blaine County recorded 203 cases in the first two weeks of February, about a quarter of the 809 cases documented in the first two weeks of January. But data recorded so far in February has been incomplete due to a recent “surge” in infections and “approximately 33,000 outstanding positive laboratory results” pending review, the department stated.
To attend Monday’s hearing, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Other agenda items:
- The Council will consider joining Ketchum and Sun Valley in a $25,000 lobbying effort to develop new housing legislation for resort cities—an idea first proposed by Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton last summer. The hope is to amend current laws to allow a coalition of resort cities, including Stanley, McCall, Sandpoint and others, to regulate short-term rentals and open Idaho law to a possible 1% real-estate transfer taxes. Ketchum previously voted on Feb. 3 to contribute $1,000 toward the effort; Hailey is considering a $1,500 contribution.
- The Council will discuss cost estimates, design options and usage proposals for the new Hailey Town Center West building and surrounding space behind City Hall. Some improvements proposed for the building include new painting and signage, new furniture, a moveable stage and a projection system. Proposed amenities for the exterior space are more varied, but have included a food truck area, an art garden, an event stage and a seasonal fire pit or fountain.
- The Council is slated to approve findings of fact and conclusions of law regarding its Jan. 24 approval of a preliminary plat application by Sweetwater Communities for a 57-unit extension to the development. The extension will add seven live-work units, five 10-unit condominium buildings and a clubhouse and pool facility along Shenandoah Drive.
This is hilarious. The only reason Hailey is considering ending the mask mandate today is because they are going before a judge this week to try to defend against a lawsuit for their illegal mandate. They did this a few months ago too. Hailey ended their mask mandate just in time for the first lawsuit. Then then told the judge that the lawsuit was "moot" because the mandate was no longer in effect. That time the judge agreed and dropped the case, expecting that no future mask mandates would be issued by Hailey again. However, once Hailey felt they were out of danger of the lawsuit, they reinstated the mask mandate. Now the same lawsuit is proceeding again. The mask mandate is illegal. Hailey has shown they will institute an illegal mandate at their will. The arguments need to be heard in court so this doesn't happen again. We will see if the judge agrees this time. Expect that Hailey will drop the mask mandate today even though they have excoriated Ketchum on Friday for dropping theirs. This is only Monday, a few days later. We will see how vocal they are about continuing the 'righteous' mandate. Hopefully their little lying two-step in front of the judge won't work this time. You have to admit it's funny when these politicians get tripped up by the truth.
