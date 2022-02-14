After Ketchum and Sun Valley rescinded their mask mandates last week, the Hailey City Council will make its own determination whether to extend its indoor mask mandate at 5:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 14.
The council could extend Hailey’s public health order by 90 days, until the third week of May, or allow it to expire.
The city’s current health order requires anyone age 5 and up to wear face coverings in businesses and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. The policy allows some to opt out, including anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities.
Hailey also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.
The city of Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 City Council vote on Feb. 7. Four days earlier, the Sun Valley City Council voted 3-2 to stay the course on face coverings for one month, with Mayor Peter Hendricks breaking the tie between a deadlocked council.
However, Sun Valley leaders voted to rescind its COVID-19 health order and mask mandate on Thursday, in a special meeting called by Hendricks. This time, Hendricks voted to break another 2-2 tie vote on a motion to terminate the health order.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard, Blaine County recorded 203 cases in the first two weeks of February, about a quarter of the 809 cases documented in the first two weeks of January. But data recorded so far in February has been incomplete due to a recent “surge” in infections and “approximately 33,000 outstanding positive laboratory results” pending review, the department stated.
To attend Monday’s hearing, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Other agenda items:
- The City Council will consider joining Ketchum and Sun Valley in a $25,000 lobbying effort to develop new housing legislation for resort cities—an idea first proposed by Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton last summer. The hope is to amend current laws to allow a coalition of resort cities, including Stanley, McCall, Sandpoint and others, to regulate short-term rentals and open Idaho law to a possible 1% real-estate transfer taxes. Ketchum previously voted on Feb. 3 to contribute $1,000 toward the effort; Hailey is considering a $1,500 contribution.
- The council will discuss cost estimates, design options and usage proposals for the new Hailey Town Center West building and surrounding space behind City Hall. Some improvements proposed for the building include new painting and signage, new furniture, a moveable stage and a projection system. Proposed amenities for the exterior space are more varied, but have included a food truck area, an art garden, an event stage and a seasonal fire pit or fountain.
- The council is slated to approve findings of fact and conclusions of law regarding its Jan. 24 approval of a preliminary plat application by Sweetwater Communities for a 57-unit extension to the development. The extension will add seven live-work units, five 10-unit condominium buildings and a clubhouse and pool facility along Shenandoah Drive.
I miss the days when there were multiple mask mandates I could ignore.
Look in the mirror folks. Instead of arguing the facts of the issue, you attack people personally. I'm surprised you didn't go after the judge or the lawyers for the plaintiffs too. And why stop there. Better arrest those children who are defying the mask mandates. Let's open up the 'quarantine' camps too. Outta sight outta mind. You have learned very well at the feet of your corrupt corporate media gods. The issue to debate is; where do governments derive their authority to issue so-called 'mandates?' Should we now be governed by perpetual authoritarian administrations divorced from our constitutions because power-hungry politicians arbitrarily decide to declare an 'emergency,' all at the behest of big pharma this time? $$$$ Most of you don't even realize you haven't received an FDA approved vax. The courts need to decide what is an abuse of constitutional power and thank goodness it's not you. I would have more respect for your sorry attempts to identify hypocrisy if you were also calling out the elite for not wearing masks, the illegal aliens not being tested and quarantined for covid, these chinese olympics promoting cheating and human abuse, black lives matter violence, etc. The list goes on, doesn't it. But you won't be able to sleep at night with your own hypocrisy if you actually woke up to what is really going on around you.
We got the government we deserve but we don’t have to keep them?
Anyone know the city’s recall process?
This is hilarious. The only reason Hailey is considering ending the mask mandate today is because they are going before a judge this week to try to defend against a lawsuit for their illegal mandate. They did this a few months ago too. Hailey ended their mask mandate just in time for the first lawsuit. Then then told the judge that the lawsuit was "moot" because the mandate was no longer in effect. That time the judge agreed and dropped the case, expecting that no future mask mandates would be issued by Hailey again. However, once Hailey felt they were out of danger of the lawsuit, they reinstated the mask mandate. Now the same lawsuit is proceeding again. The mask mandate is illegal. Hailey has shown they will institute an illegal mandate at their will. The arguments need to be heard in court so this doesn't happen again. We will see if the judge agrees this time. Expect that Hailey will drop the mask mandate today even though they have excoriated Ketchum on Friday for dropping theirs. This is only Monday, a few days later. We will see how vocal they are about continuing the 'righteous' mandate. Hopefully their little lying two-step in front of the judge won't work this time. You have to admit it's funny when these politicians get tripped up by the truth.
Huh, so they filed suit against Hailey but not Ketchum. Could that be because the president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie Manookian, is the ex wife of Neil Bradshaw? The HFDF is a Wyoming based public benefit corporation. Isn’t this hilarious since setting up in Wyoming offers MS Manookian lawsuit protections while she sues others.
Isn’t it funny how the politician in one city in the valley is sued and another with the same policy isn’t?
Among their other suits:
LA Unified School District
A Florida Middle School District
Using our tax dollars to defend a lawsuit, yeah, hilarious .
Having to have our tax dollars used to defend a capricious lawsuit. Fixed it for you.
Elect better officials that don’t overstep their legal authority and they won’t have to defend themselves in court.
You’d think Ms Manookian would have filed on Ketchum and Sun Valley to stand up for citizens there also.
And yet based on her “principles” she has filed against Hailey, and even though she hasn’t had a child in the Blaine School District she files against the district also … and not the University her son attends that requires masks AND Covid vaccination.
