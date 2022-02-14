21-05 19 Hailey Masks Feathered Flip Manicure 1 Roland edited.jpg (copy)

Nail Technician My Mai observes Hailey's indoor mask policy while working on a customer at the Feathered Flip Salon in Hailey. The City Council will vote to extend or repeal its order—and, with it, its mask mandate—at 5:30 p.m. today. 

After Ketchum and Sun Valley rescinded their mask mandates last week, the Hailey City Council will make its own determination whether to extend its indoor mask mandate at 5:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 14.

The council could extend Hailey’s public health order by 90 days, until the third week of May, or allow it to expire.

The city’s current health order requires anyone age 5 and up to wear face coverings in businesses and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. The policy allows some to opt out, including anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities.

Hailey also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.

The city of Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 City Council vote on Feb. 7. Four days earlier, the Sun Valley City Council voted 3-2 to stay the course on face coverings for one month, with Mayor Peter Hendricks breaking the tie between a deadlocked council.

However, Sun Valley leaders voted to rescind its COVID-19 health order and mask mandate on Thursday, in a special meeting called by Hendricks. This time, Hendricks voted to break another 2-2 tie vote on a motion to terminate the health order.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard, Blaine County recorded 203 cases in the first two weeks of February, about a quarter of the 809 cases documented in the first two weeks of January. But data recorded so far in February has been incomplete due to a recent “surge” in infections and “approximately 33,000 outstanding positive laboratory results” pending review, the department stated.

To attend Monday’s hearing, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.

Other agenda items:

  • The City Council will consider joining Ketchum and Sun Valley in a $25,000 lobbying effort to develop new housing legislation for resort cities—an idea first proposed by Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton last summer. The hope is to amend current laws to allow a coalition of resort cities, including Stanley, McCall, Sandpoint and others, to regulate short-term rentals and open Idaho law to a possible 1% real-estate transfer taxes. Ketchum previously voted on Feb. 3 to contribute $1,000 toward the effort; Hailey is considering a $1,500 contribution.
  • The council will discuss cost estimates, design options and usage proposals for the new Hailey Town Center West building and surrounding space behind City Hall. Some improvements proposed for the building include new painting and signage, new furniture, a moveable stage and a projection system. Proposed amenities for the exterior space are more varied, but have included a food truck area, an art garden, an event stage and a seasonal fire pit or fountain.
  • The council is slated to approve findings of fact and conclusions of law regarding its Jan. 24 approval of a preliminary plat application by Sweetwater Communities for a 57-unit extension to the development. The extension will add seven live-work units, five 10-unit condominium buildings and a clubhouse and pool facility along Shenandoah Drive.

