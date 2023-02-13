THOW Hailey

A 'tiny home on wheels' awaits transportation in southern Hailey on Nov. 2, 2022.

The Hailey City Council will take public comment tonight, Monday, Feb. 13, on a proposed city ordinance that would allow mobile homes to park on private property throughout all residential zoning districts.

The council will also take public comment on two proposed ballot measures that relate to the city's wastewater treatment facility and how it handles its "1% for Air" local-option tax.

Here's what to know:

Hailey construction

