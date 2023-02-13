The Hailey City Council will take public comment tonight, Monday, Feb. 13, on a proposed city ordinance that would allow mobile homes to park on private property throughout all residential zoning districts.
The council will also take public comment on two proposed ballot measures that relate to the city's wastewater treatment facility and how it handles its "1% for Air" local-option tax.
'Tiny homes on wheels' would be regulated
Typically sided with stone, vinyl and wood, tiny homes on wheels, or “THOWS,” are portable homes meant to be parked in one location on a semi-permanent basis. Examples can be seen at The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum.
According to the Hailey P&Z, legalizing THOWs would provide a rapid path to home ownership and more diverse housing stock.
Occupants would have the option to permanently hook onto the existing municipal water line and sewer system, according to Community Development Director Robyn Davis.
• Homes must have a footprint between 100 and 400 square feet, with provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.
• All “THOWs” must be licensed and registered annually with the ITD.
• All “THOWs” must be inspected by the city to ensure safety, proper insulation, water supply lines protected with heat tape or heated cables, and proper “skirting” with a panel or wall running around the base.
• All “THOWs” must receive design approval from the city planning department and P&Z Chair Janet Fugate. Any neighbor within a 300-foot radius of a tiny home may comment on its design.
• Wheels must stay on the structure and any porch deck or other exterior addition needs to be freestanding or easily detachable, allowing for towing at any given moment.
• Homes must follow similar setback and bulk requirements to accessory dwelling units.
City to mull investments in housing, infrastructure
The Hailey City Council will also decide Monday evening whether to approve ballot language for the city’s planned “.5% for Housing, .5% for Air” ballot measure and send it to the county level.
The ballot measure asks whether Hailey’s annual revenue from its “1% for Air” tax should be split evenly between local workforce housing and air service and tourism.
Currently, all of the tax goes to Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance, two of Blaine County’s core marketing organizations that work in tandem to advertise Sun Valley in air service markets with nonstop service to Friedman Memorial Airport, while managing the behavior and experiences of tourists and newcomers.
Also on Monday's agenda is a discussion as to whether the city should pursue a second special election on May 16 concerning the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The ballot measure would ask voters for permission to pursue a revenue-bond sale to raise between $5.2 and $6 million for upgrades to the facility's aging headworks building.
According to city officials, the gradual breakdown of the building has caused the levels of suspended solids and other pollutants in effluent to increase, theatening the overall facility's EPA permit.
Both ballot measures would need a 60% voter majority to pass at the polls.
