Tiny home rendering

The THOW model the city is looking at would cost $129,229 including delivery, according to a city staff report by City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

 Courtesy Snake River Tiny Homes

The Hailey City Council on Monday will consider purchasing a tiny home on wheels for $149,230 from Snake River Tiny Homes, a tiny home dealership based in Idaho Falls.

The unit would be parked to the west of and behind the fire station and uphill from Hailey Elementary School, according to a preliminary site plan. 

City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said it would first be offered to city firefighters, "then more broadly if none of them are interested."

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments