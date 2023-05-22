The Hailey City Council on Monday will consider purchasing a tiny home on wheels for $149,230 from Snake River Tiny Homes, a tiny home dealership based in Idaho Falls.
The unit would be parked to the west of and behind the fire station and uphill from Hailey Elementary School, according to a preliminary site plan.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said it would first be offered to city firefighters, "then more broadly if none of them are interested."
Typically sided with stone, vinyl and wood, tiny homes on wheels, or “THOWS,” are semi-permanent yet portable homes between 100 and 400 square feet that have provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.
Fabrication and delivery could take up to four months, according to the city.
The purchase would come out of the city’s $500,000 earmarked for community workforce housing in its nearly $22 million budget for fiscal 2023. The city has already spent $375,000 out of its budgeted $500,000 on a deed-restricted townhome on North River Street for a city employee, leaving $125,000 in the bank.
The THOW model the city is looking at would cost $129,229 including delivery, according to a city staff report by Horowitz. Site preparation and utility installation would cost around $20,000, bringing the project subtotal to $149,229—exceeding the remaining balance in the housing capital fund by $29,220.
To pay for the project, the council could either choose to transfer over unexpended 2022-2023 capital funds to free up $29,220, or delay the purchase of the THOW to the next fiscal year.
The unit would be treated as an expansion of the Hailey Fire Department, according to the city.
Hailey currently considers THOWs a subtype of accessory dwelling units, also known as “mother in law” apartments. That means they must connect to the municipal water and sewer system, follow the same setback and parking space standards that accessory dwelling units follow, and go through a brief design-review process with the city that allows neighbors to comment.
Unlike mobile homes, tiny homes on wheels can be moved somewhat easily without a moving permit and don’t need to follow stringent U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations. And unlike park-model RVs, they can be lived in on a full-time, year-round basis.
The Monday, May 22, council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Hailey City Hall. Other agenda items can be found here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Half a million, Hailey`s 2023 affordable housing budget, to shelter a city employee and a firefighter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In