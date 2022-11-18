Sage Sauerbrey

The Hailey City Council on Monday voted to appoint Sage Sauerbrey to the Planning and Zoning Commission seat vacated by former P&Z Commissioner Richard Pogue, who recently moved out of the area.

Sauerbrey, the owner of Hailey-based “tiny-house” company Bigwood Tiny Homes, will be eligible to serve out the remainder of Pogue’s three-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Afterward, his term can be extended to serve an additional three years.

“Sage has expressed a strong interest in serving as a Commissioner on the Planning and Zoning Commission,” the city of Hailey stated. “He has shown enthusiasm with community and city-wide events, as well as potential policy changes to city code.”

