The Hailey City Council on Monday voted to appoint Sage Sauerbrey to the Planning and Zoning Commission seat vacated by former P&Z Commissioner Richard Pogue, who recently moved out of the area.
Sauerbrey, the owner of Hailey-based “tiny-house” company Bigwood Tiny Homes, will be eligible to serve out the remainder of Pogue’s three-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Afterward, his term can be extended to serve an additional three years.
“Sage has expressed a strong interest in serving as a Commissioner on the Planning and Zoning Commission,” the city of Hailey stated. “He has shown enthusiasm with community and city-wide events, as well as potential policy changes to city code.”
According to Sauerbrey’s website, he sold his first tiny home in the valley in the fall of 2021 and has since expanded operations to “provide another option to the many people and families that are feeling the crunch of the country’s housing crisis.”
“Sage built his first tiny home with the intention of living in it himself as a debt-free housing option, but halfway through the build he realized two things: this was an option that needed to be available for way more people, and he really likes building these tiny things,” Sauerbrey’s website states.
Pogue, a longtime real estate agent, previously served as regional manager for commercial real estate firm CB Richard Ellis Group and before that completed a career in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot flying F-100 fighter jets.
Pogue had also served on the Fly Sun Valley Alliance Board and the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board. His airport board seat is now occupied by former longtime Blaine County commissioner Jacob Greenberg. ￼
