Local-option tax receipts in Hailey paint a mixed picture of the summer tourism season, with weaker car rentals, hotel room reservations and alcohol-by-the-drink sales but a stable restaurant sector and strong Airbnb and VRBO bookings.
In total, the city collected $269,940 in local-option tax (LOT) revenue from local businesses and short-term rental hosts in June, July and August 2023, down about 3% from the same months in 2022 ($277,330) and down 5% from 2021 ($283,180).
The city charges a 3% tax on hotel room sales and vacation rentals, a 3% tax on car rentals at Friedman Memorial Airport, a 2% tax on alcoholic beverages sold by the drink and a 1% tax on restaurant food. This mostly tourist-generated income makes up about 10% of Hailey’s overall budget and is spent internally on police and fire services, street maintenance, public transportation (Mountain Rides), fireworks, parades and other holiday events (The Chamber) and ice-rink operations (Hailey Ice).
The city also levies an additional 1% tax on hotel room sales and car rentals and sends that income to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which applies those funds towards contracts with airlines and Visit Sun Valley marketing campaigns.
The following LOT tax collections from June, July and August reflect business done in Hailey in May, June and July, as the city doesn’t receive the tax until the month following. Taxes from transactions in August are still being collected.
Lodging and car rentals: Overall, the city has recorded a 5% decrease in LOT revenue from hotel room sales and car rentals this summer ($127,580) compared to 2022 ($133,880). June through August collections in this category were also down about $15,300, or down 11%, from the summer of 2021 ($142,870). However, the city saw lots of room bookings and rental car sales in May 2023, bringing in $16,150—a 28% increase from the $12,590 collected in 2022.
Beer, wine and cocktails: LOT revenue from alcoholic drinks was also down 7% to 14% compared to 2021 and 2022. Hailey has collected $17,030 in this category this summer, versus $19,800 in 2022 and $18,380 in 2021.
Dining: Revenue from restaurant sales was just about on target at $60,000 this summer, compared to $60,850 in 2022 (-1%) and $56,620 in 2021 (+6%), reflecting a stable, vibrant restaurant scene.
Airbnb/VRBO: Revenue from short-term rentals was noticeably up this summer ($17,100) by about 25-29% compared to the past two summers ($13,640 in 2022; $13,270 in 2021). Vacation rentals were especially strong in July, generating $8,690 in revenue for the city (a 60% increase from $5,420 in 2022, and an 83% increase from $4,740 in 2021). ￼
