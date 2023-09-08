23-07-07-fourth-of-july-roland-70.jpg (copy)

Fourth of July in Hailey remains a major draw.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Local-option tax receipts in Hailey paint a mixed picture of the summer tourism season, with weaker car rentals, hotel room reservations and alcohol-by-the-drink sales but a stable restaurant sector and strong Airbnb and VRBO bookings.

In total, the city collected $269,940 in local-option tax (LOT) revenue from local businesses and short-term rental hosts in June, July and August 2023, down about 3% from the same months in 2022 ($277,330) and down 5% from 2021 ($283,180).

The city charges a 3% tax on hotel room sales and vacation rentals, a 3% tax on car rentals at Friedman Memorial Airport, a 2% tax on alcoholic beverages sold by the drink and a 1% tax on restaurant food. This mostly tourist-generated income makes up about 10% of Hailey’s overall budget and is spent internally on police and fire services, street maintenance, public transportation (Mountain Rides), fireworks, parades and other holiday events (The Chamber) and ice-rink operations (Hailey Ice).

Hailey Vacasa rentals

Thirty-eight different Hailey properties were listed on VRBO (20), Airbnb (15) and Vacasa (3) this month, going for an average of about $262/night.

