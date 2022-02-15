The Hailey City Council voted unanimously on Monday to extend the city’s indoor mask mandate and signage requirement for another 60 days, vowing to drop the set of rules as soon as the county moves out of the South Central Public Health District’s “critical” COVID-19 risk tier.

The “critical” level is the highest of four ratings in the Health District’s assessment model and is based on the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors. 

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke previously rescinded the city's mask mandate on May 14, 2021, when the county’s risk level was deemed “moderate." The council reinstated the order on Sept. 13, 2021, after the risk level had returned to “critical.”

Monday’s council decision marked a clean break from Ketchum and Sun Valley, which phased out their respective indoor mask policies last week. Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 City Council vote last Monday, Feb. 7, while Sun Valley followed suit in a 3-2 vote on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Burke said she understood the reasoning behind those decisions.

“We all know that this weekend is a big event for Sun Valley Co. I understand why Sun Valley decided to do away with their mask mandate, because employees and visitors to our area were being told two different things," she said. "But we are not as related to Sun Valley Co. as Sun Valley and Ketchum."

Council members Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Heidi Husbands said on Monday that, while they eagerly anticipated at time when masks would no longer be warranted, they didn't think the city was there yet. Councilman Juan Martinez was absent from the discussion.

Linnet stressed that dropping Hailey’s mask mandate would be "completely at odds" with recent recommendations from the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s hospital system and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“Last week, [public health officials] all pleaded with us to keep the mask requirement until we get through this most recent surge, which is something we’re all hopeful and optimistic that will occur in the next few weeks, but has not happened yet,” he said. “The only reason we are having this discussion today is because we set an arbitrary deadline 30 days ago, not because our circumstances have changed.

“For the past two years … I’m grateful that our decisions have not been based on misinformation, political convenience or just our feelings and doing our own research.”

Linnet noted that case counts recorded so far in February have been incomplete due to a backlog of over 30,000 tests, muddying the picture of current COVID trends. He added that the St. Luke’s hospital system, including St. Luke’s Wood River, “was seeing an increase in COVID admissions, not a decrease" as of last Wednesday. At that time, the local positivity rate stood around 29%, he said.

“That is exceptionally high,” he said. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic. Everyone is tired of masks. But I will not let my personal fatigue or feelings contribute to making bad decisions for our entire community of 10,000 people.”

Councilwoman Heidi Husbands agreed.

“We need to stay the course. We've been staying the course for two years, and until health care professionals tell us any different, we need to stick with it,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to the next chapter, and once we get possibly down to the orange or yellow level we do need to rescind this, but we're not quite there yet.”

Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she supported retaining the mask order “when the dashboard is red” but sounded the alarm about what she views as growing mental health impacts.

“I think once we can take our masks off permanently we will see some improved mental health for all of us, but I guess in good conscience I can't [rescind] the order while the dashboard is red,” Thea said. “I would stay steadfast in our process. It's not necessarily for me to decide when it's ‘critical,’ to undermine that professional advice.”

Thea asked about the possibility for a “mental health professional” to advise the council in the future.

“I really do concern myself with this," she said. "People are depressed and I think part of that is—I'm just going to say it—wearing a goddamm mask. I like seeing people's faces.”

Burke responded that it wasn’t just masks “making everyone stressed out.”

“Everything else in our lives has been magnified and intensified by COVID. I know that parents are concerned and kids are stressed,” she said. “Here's the thing, though: we're all stressed.

“I would at least ask that we wait until after Presidents’ weekend, and tell our medical staff that we value being able to go in and [receive care] for our broken leg or dislocated shoulder.”

Hailey's current health order—which, if not for its renewal, would have expired Tuesday—requires anyone age 5 and up to wear masks in businesses and outside where social distancing is not possible. It comes with a few exceptions for people eating and drinking, anyone spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities. The city also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.

For a full version of this story, and information about the mask lawsuit faced by the city, pick up a copy of the Wednesday Express.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments