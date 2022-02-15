The Hailey City Council voted unanimously on Monday to extend the city’s indoor mask mandate and signage requirement for another 60 days, vowing to drop the set of rules as soon as the county moves out of the South Central Public Health District’s “critical” COVID-19 risk tier.
The “critical” level is the highest of four ratings in the Health District’s assessment model and is based on the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke previously rescinded the city's mask mandate on May 14, 2021, when the county’s risk level was deemed “moderate." The council reinstated the order on Sept. 13, 2021, after the risk level had returned to “critical.”
Monday’s council decision marked a clean break from Ketchum and Sun Valley, which phased out their respective indoor mask policies last week. Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 City Council vote last Monday, Feb. 7, while Sun Valley followed suit in a 3-2 vote on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Burke said she understood the reasoning behind those decisions.
“We all know that this weekend is a big event for Sun Valley Co. I understand why Sun Valley decided to do away with their mask mandate, because employees and visitors to our area were being told two different things," she said. "But we are not as related to Sun Valley Co. as Sun Valley and Ketchum."
Council members Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Heidi Husbands said on Monday that, while they eagerly anticipated at time when masks would no longer be warranted, they didn't think the city was there yet. Councilman Juan Martinez was absent from the discussion.
Linnet stressed that dropping Hailey’s mask mandate would be "completely at odds" with recent recommendations from the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s hospital system and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Last week, [public health officials] all pleaded with us to keep the mask requirement until we get through this most recent surge, which is something we’re all hopeful and optimistic that will occur in the next few weeks, but has not happened yet,” he said. “The only reason we are having this discussion today is because we set an arbitrary deadline 30 days ago, not because our circumstances have changed.
“For the past two years … I’m grateful that our decisions have not been based on misinformation, political convenience or just our feelings and doing our own research.”
Linnet noted that case counts recorded so far in February have been incomplete due to a backlog of over 30,000 tests, muddying the picture of current COVID trends. He added that the St. Luke’s hospital system, including St. Luke’s Wood River, “was seeing an increase in COVID admissions, not a decrease" as of last Wednesday. At that time, the local positivity rate stood around 29%, he said.
“That is exceptionally high,” he said. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic. Everyone is tired of masks. But I will not let my personal fatigue or feelings contribute to making bad decisions for our entire community of 10,000 people.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands agreed.
“We need to stay the course. We've been staying the course for two years, and until health care professionals tell us any different, we need to stick with it,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to the next chapter, and once we get possibly down to the orange or yellow level we do need to rescind this, but we're not quite there yet.”
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she supported retaining the mask order “when the dashboard is red” but sounded the alarm about what she views as growing mental health impacts.
“I think once we can take our masks off permanently we will see some improved mental health for all of us, but I guess in good conscience I can't [rescind] the order while the dashboard is red,” Thea said. “I would stay steadfast in our process. It's not necessarily for me to decide when it's ‘critical,’ to undermine that professional advice.”
Thea asked about the possibility for a “mental health professional” to advise the council in the future.
“I really do concern myself with this," she said. "People are depressed and I think part of that is—I'm just going to say it—wearing a goddamm mask. I like seeing people's faces.”
Burke responded that it wasn’t just masks “making everyone stressed out.”
“Everything else in our lives has been magnified and intensified by COVID. I know that parents are concerned and kids are stressed,” she said. “Here's the thing, though: we're all stressed.
“I would at least ask that we wait until after Presidents’ weekend, and tell our medical staff that we value being able to go in and [receive care] for our broken leg or dislocated shoulder.”
Hailey's current health order—which, if not for its renewal, would have expired Tuesday—requires anyone age 5 and up to wear masks in businesses and outside where social distancing is not possible. It comes with a few exceptions for people eating and drinking, anyone spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities. The city also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.
For a full version of this story, and information about the mask lawsuit faced by the city, pick up a copy of the Wednesday Express.
Wait. Regarding one of the recent covid deaths, how can you not be hospitalized for covid, but die of covid? I understand co-morbidities, but that is a weird statement, South Central Health District. Makes no sense. It's sad this is a political issue. Respect for the passing and condolences to loved ones.
Councilwoman Heidi says, “We need to stay the course... until health care professionals tell us any different..." If a health professional tells you to jump off a bridge, will you? (Thanks for that one, Mom. Elementary school.)
How do you, Council and Mayor, decide which professionals to listen to? There are massive debates over all things covid. What criteria are you using to evaluate the information? The CDC and evil Fauci are contradicting themselves every couple of months.
You are not coming out of this as heroes. Too bad you didn't think about your endgame. You will soon be telling us how awful it all was, during this difficult time, the letters, the threats and hatred, oh my. Save the pity party. Your fate arose, and you met it with cowardice. When you were called to stand up, you failed to uphold truth, freedom, compassion, courage and our constitution. People's lives can be destroyed by more than covid. They can be destroyed by you, Hailey Council. You are the disease.
Therefore, as far as healthcare professionals telling you what to do, call me Doc, and then stick your heads... where it's dark... like in the sand. Oh, it's already there.
More virtue signaling from Sam. Stop acting like you know what's best. Why not actually represent the community that elected you? So blatant in the meeting, admitting you don't give a crap what the community thinks.
2 more Covid deaths this pat week.
Unless your a medical professional , you probably shouldn’t be making stupid comments on weather or not masks work.
2 more people have passed , members from our community.. members from someone’s family.
Let’s all be respectful and stop the bickering!
One was 70 who was vaccinated and had underlying conditions. See the theme here? Do you understand who needs to wear a mask?
People in Hailey.
And the second? Did you bother finding out or do you just report what you want to slant? The older I get, the more I hope that 70 is young, Bub!
The only ones paying a price for this are the kids and the small businesses who are being asked to enforced the mandate that the city wont enforce themselves.
We are all laughing at you Hailey city council as weak and useless. We aren't going to wear the masks and theres nothing you will do about it.
I have kids and a small business , both are doing great. Speak for yourself.
Mask mandates haven't done a dang thing to stop covid. It's time for a protest!!....pick-up truck convoy???
Yawn. Keep it in place forever. Make up some new ones. Who cares, Sam?
Everyone should make their own choice. City Council members should stick to "running" the needs of Hailey, period. Stop telling people how to go out, how to dress. This is absurd.
I respect business owners, always have. They have had to weather lots of challenges throughout the years; wildfires, slack, recession, housing crisis etc. Let them decide the policy for their store. That's their place, their right.
People in masks look unhappy and scared. They are less interactive with others in the stores, and in effect, being hurt by these elected officials.
Really. How long will people continue to just conform and obey?
Too bad the won't enforce it in spite of complaints to HPD.
1) How does a mask mandate within Hailey city limits have a meaningful impact on the spread of COVID-19 in our region when there isn't a city-wide mask requirement anywhere else in the state including all neighboring cities?
2) How is a mask mandate effective without more specific guidance and requirements for members of the community to use the kind of masks that actually block the spread of the disease?
3) How many people have been arrested or fined for not complying with the mask mandate, and if there isn’t a plan to enforce the mandate, then why continue with it?
This mandate isn't addressing public health challenges in a meaningful way, but it is sowing division. It's time to end the mandate.
Let the bed wetting begin!
Finally! The City of Hailey will be the reason this pandemic will end and we can flatten the curve in 14 days..... right?! Am I right? Did I do this right?
LOL good work
Ha! Yep, perfect.
Thank you, Team Hailey,
"We're no more a team than the people staying in the same hotel are a team"
-Dwight Schrute
