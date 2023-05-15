A proclamation signed by Hailey Mayor Martha Burke last week intends to shed more light on those in the community struggling with common mental health conditions that are often left untreated.
The proclamation designates May “Mental Health Awareness Month” in Hailey.
Burke said she hoped to enhance public awareness of mental health and the isolation that comes with serious mental illness.
“Sometimes it touches very close to home, people we’ve known for years and loved,” she said.
“Mental health challenges are one of the most common health conditions in our nation, affecting one out of five adults, one out of four children, and impacting both the person experiencing mental health challenges and those persons who care and love the person facing the challenge,” the proclamation reads. “Creating a community where everyone feels comfortable reaching out for the support they deserve is crucial to ending the stigma around mental health.”
“I want to recognize you and all of law enforcement who put forward such a good effort averting something that could have been heartbreakingly tragic, and as it turned out it, had a positive end,” she said.
Bellevue city employee Tater Vaughn, who was present in City Hall for another matter, said a family member was affected by mental illness and applauded the city for the proclamation.
“It really does hit close to the heart, so thank you,” he said.
Boise resident Skip Oppenheimer—also present for another matter on Monday—agreed.
"Mental health awareness is really important. We've all been touched by it in some aspect, whether personally or professionally," he said.
A full guide to local mental health resources from St. Luke's Wood River Foundation can be found here.
