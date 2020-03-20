Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has signed a declaration of emergency following the news of community spread of COVID-19 within Blaine County.
The declaration—signed by Burke on Thursday and announced by the city on Friday morning—will go to the Hailey City Council for ratification on Monday.
The council meeting will be held Monday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the web-conferencing platform GoToMeeting, which can be accessed via computer or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/237658781. As another option, residents can dial into the meeting by calling 408-650-3123 and entering access code 237-658-781.
By declaring a public health emergency on Monday, the City Council would free up all applicable federal, state and county emergency resources.
“Our interest today is in the protection of public health, as well as flattening the impact on local health facilities,” Burke said. “It is important to protect not only those who might be ill with this virus, but also to reduce the number of people that may be possible targets for the virus.”
Burke said as the community self-isolates, the virus will die out sooner.
“[Isolation] is the best defense for all,” she said.
Council members will also review the W.A.T.E.R. Club’s proposed single-plastics ordinance and the Hailey Tree Committee’s proposed street-tree ordinance on Monday.
W.A.T.E.R. Club; SCIENTIFIC studies show overwhelming evidence that REUSABLE GROCERY BAGS are a PUBLIC HEALTH HAZARD due to the DISEASE they spread! What is wrong with you people? Reusable grocery bags should be BANNED TODAY!
