Hailey Fire Department Engine Capt. Marty Pallas and firefighter Luke Dahlen have been deployed to help fight the Pack Creek Fire in eastern Utah with the department’s Type 6, or pickup-style, brush engine, Chief Mike Baledge said Tuesday.
The pair will return in early July.
The wildfire—14 miles southeast of Moab—began on June 9 on the Manti-La Sal National Forest after a camper failed to extinguish a campfire. As of Wednesday, it was burning through about 8,500 acres of timber and shrubbery and was 25% contained.
Excessive heat combined with a historic drought has made for “challenging firefighting conditions,” according to federal management system InciWeb.
Pallas and Dahlen were selected through the Hailey Fire Department’s contract with the Idaho Department of Lands, Baledge said. They join 533 other fire personnel on scene as of Thursday morning.
