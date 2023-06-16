The city of Hailey is still seeking applicants for its proposed Hailey Housing Committee, which will be tasked with deciding how the city’s new “0.5% for Housing” tax dollars should be allocated.
The goal is to create a 5-7 member board that reflects the diversity of Hailey’s citizenry, according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
“The Committee will likely meet monthly, but we have not selected a date or time yet,” Horowitz stated in an email. “We will bring the names to the [June 26] City Council meeting for their decision.”
Hailey residents were presented with a ballot measure on May 16 asking whether half of the city’s annual “1% for Air” tax revenue should be redirected towards workforce housing instead of air service and tourism. The measure passed with an 85% majority, above the required 60%.
The tax structure adjustment will set aside half of the city’s “1% for Air” tax collections for Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance—two of Blaine County’s core marketing organizations. The other half will be deposited into a dedicated fund for local housing efforts. This year, the tax should generate approximately $78,500 for housing, according to the city. The beneficiaries of such a fund have yet to be explored.
“I am thrilled that the Hailey community has voted to create a new revenue stream for Hailey housing,” Mayor Martha Burke said in a statement on May 24. “Housing is one of the most critical issues facing our town today. I am looking forward to working with the citizens committee to bring a recommendation to the City Council as to the types of expenditures that are of top-priority for these funds.”
Similar to Ketchum and Sun Valley, Hailey adds on 1% to hotel rooms, motel rooms, short-term rentals and car rentals. Prior to the May election, the city sent all of its “1% for Air” local-option tax funds to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which—governed by the mayors of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey—administers the tourist-generated income to Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
Budget records indicate that Hailey would have sent upwards of $157,000 to the Air Service Board this year from its 2022 local-option tax collections. Historically, the city has sent less than that to the board—$134,000 in fiscal 2021 and $81,250 in fiscal 2020. ￼
