The city of Hailey is still seeking applicants for its proposed Hailey Housing Committee, which will be tasked with deciding how the city’s new “0.5% for Housing” tax dollars should be allocated.

The goal is to create a 5-7 member board that reflects the diversity of Hailey’s citizenry, according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest to Horowitz at lisa.horowitz@haileycityhall.org prior to Monday, June 26.

