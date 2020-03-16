According to Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz, the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight to continue its March 16 public hearing to Monday, March 30.
No documents will be reviewed during the continuation of tonight’s hearing, she said.
For those interested in participating in the meeting remotely, Horowitz shared the following steps:
• Call +1 (646) 749-3122
• Enter access code: 322-372-813
The meeting can also be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/322372813 .
“Please be aware if using a computer, tablet or smartphone that you will need to download the app,” Horowitz said.
For more details, visit: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/322372813
