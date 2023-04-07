River Street townhomes

A rendering of the River Street Townhomes. The city of Hailey exercised an option to purchase two units this week.

 Courtesy 410 RVR/CK Property Group

The Hailey City Council approved the purchase of two affordable townhomes on River Street during an executive session on Tuesday, agreeing to assign one of the units to a “qualified city employee” and buy the other for future use.

The 12-unit “410 RVR” development, located at 410 River Street, was approved by the city in 2021. Planning and Zoning Commissioners billed the project at the time as “well-designed” with “adequate parking on a small lot.”

In exchange for three waivers granted by the city, developer Kevin Cablik agreed to deed-restrict two of the 12 units—giving the city the first right of refusal to either purchase the units directly or to offer them to city employees at a sales price of $375,000 per unit, which the city said would be affordable for households earning 100% of area median income.

