The Hailey City Council approved the purchase of two affordable townhomes on River Street during an executive session on Tuesday, agreeing to assign one of the units to a “qualified city employee” and buy the other for future use.
The 12-unit “410 RVR” development, located at 410 River Street, was approved by the city in 2021. Planning and Zoning Commissioners billed the project at the time as “well-designed” with “adequate parking on a small lot.”
In exchange for three waivers granted by the city, developer Kevin Cablik agreed to deed-restrict two of the 12 units—giving the city the first right of refusal to either purchase the units directly or to offer them to city employees at a sales price of $375,000 per unit, which the city said would be affordable for households earning 100% of area median income.
The assigned unit would be purchased by a city of Hailey employee directly from the developer, and the city-owned unit would be rented to a city of Hailey employee or employees, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz told the Express.
The waivers Cablik received in 2021 included a waiver to minimum lot size (the parcel is 14,400 square feet, shy of the 18,000-square-foot minimum for the project density), a waiver to the city’s requirement that 10% of the lot be used as shared open space and a waiver to a requirement for park space.
“I’ve never done an affordable project before. This feels like the socially responsible thing to do,” Cablik said at the time.
Each of the recently constructed units are 1,625 square feet, 3-bedroom, 3-bath units with garages and a rooftop deck.
According to the project website, 410riverstreet.com, the units offer “spa-like finishes,” “roof top decks with epic mountain views” and a “luxurious, entertaining lifestyle.” The site indicates that one unit is available at $769,000, and five of the six units facing Carbonate Mountain have sold for $795,000-$829,000; the remaining interior six are “pending.”
Funds for the $375,000 purchase come from the city’s 2023 Housing Capital Fund, which the mayor and council established as part of this fiscal year’s municipal budget.
“The City has earmarked $500,000 in that budget for projects such as this. The city has identified permanent protection of community workforce housing as one of its top priorities, accomplished through budgeting, goal-setting, partnerships and other policy efforts,” the press release states.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke stated that she was “extremely pleased to announce these affordable community housing purchases.”
“These well-built, modern units will provide local workforce housing now and into the future. I thank the developer, Kevin Cablik, for his partnership and creative execution of this beautiful River Street project,” Burke stated. “I look forward to other creative ideas for the remaining 2023 Housing Capital funds, including partnerships with other government entities, agencies, and non-profit organizations.
“We continue to explore all reasonable opportunities for housing on city-owned property and elsewhere in town.” ￼
