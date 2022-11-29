Hailey Public Library

The Hailey Public Library was first established in 1919 on the corner of Main and Bullion.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council approved a resolution on Nov. 14 authorizing the Hailey Public Library to accept a $30,000 grant to expand its learning and enrichment programming next summer.

The funding—aimed at addressing COVID-19-related learning loss—comes from the federal government’s $190 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) project, administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

“The grant requires summer programming to occur during the summer months of June, July, and August 2023. The library will hire additional staff to execute the terms of the grant and purchase supplies with proceeds from the grant,” the city of Hailey stated.

 

