The Hailey City Council approved a resolution on Nov. 14 authorizing the Hailey Public Library to accept a $30,000 grant to expand its learning and enrichment programming next summer.
The funding—aimed at addressing COVID-19-related learning loss—comes from the federal government’s $190 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) project, administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
“The grant requires summer programming to occur during the summer months of June, July, and August 2023. The library will hire additional staff to execute the terms of the grant and purchase supplies with proceeds from the grant,” the city of Hailey stated.
To meet the terms of the grant, library employees will attend a virtual training session and write a plan “that incorporates community needs, the organization’s mission and values, and evidence-based best practices.”
The Idaho Commission for Libraries suggests that successful applicants “increase access for youth disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from underserved racial and ethnic groups, children from low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, migrant youth, children experiencing homelessness, and youth in foster care.”
Grantees are also encouraged to bring in guest speakers, host demonstrations, add career exploration opportunities and “provide transportation to and from summer learning or enrichment programs.”
Allowable expenditures include training, educating, and compensating staff, acquiring equipment with “a useful life of more than one year,” reimbursing for travel and hiring tutors and translators, according to the ICL. Non-allowable expenditures include the purchase of foods and beverages, promotional items and improvement or expansion of buildings and facilities. ￼
