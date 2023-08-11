The Hailey Police Department has become increasingly concerned about widespread illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on busy roads—especially involving children—and, consequently, has scaled up enforcement, according to Police Chief Steve England.
Common offenses seen by the department have included speeding, lack of seatbelt use, “numerous” teenagers not wearing helmets, unlicensed drivers without registration and insurance and blatant disregard for the rules of the road.
Recently, a serious OHV wreck in Old Hailey on Aug. 2 involving a mother and child highlighted the “worrisome” manner in which residents have been operating the illegal vehicles, England said.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Third Avenue and Silver Street after a speeding Polaris OHV headed west on Silver Street failed to yield the right-of-way to a Jeep that was traveling southbound. The Jeep struck the passenger’s side of the OHV, which flipped and turned the OHV on its driver’s side—ejecting the adult female driver and her minor child passenger onto the roadway, and also causing the OHV to collide with a van.
Both mother and child were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, the HPD said. The driver of the OHV was cited for reckless driving, failure to provide insurance, expired registration, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
“The front driver and passenger seats of the four-seat OHV sheared off due to the impact,” the HPD said in a statement. “We are thankful and it is fortunate this collision involving the OHV did not result in great bodily harm or fatality to either occupant of the OHV.”
Though people may be trying to get more creative on how they travel locally, England said that driving OHVs on streets is not the solution because it is very seldom legal to do so. In fact, to legally operate an OHV on Hailey streets, a driver must have a valid restricted vehicle license plate, a valid Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation OHV certificate of number sticker affixed to the plate, a valid driver’s license, liability insurance or alternative insurance, a muffler and a spark arrestor.
Kids under 18 are also required by law to wear a helmet, and any OHV used on the road should have working brake lights, headlights, taillights, a horn and mirrors showing the roadway behind the vehicle, according to the HPD.
England told the Express that the department has attempted to educate the public on illegal OHV use many times in the past, but outreach “does not seem to be effective at this time.” The department is instead citing parents and guardians for “allowing an unauthorized minor to drive an OHV” and issuing citations for registration and insurance infractions, all of which carry fines in the hundreds of dollars, he said.
England noted that officers aren’t only enforcing traffic laws on Woodside Boulevard—where OHV use is rampant—but also the bike path and the dirt path along Highway 75 from South Woodside to Fox Acres, where he said e-bikes, electric scooters and other vehicles have been driven with “little or no regard for their neighbors or the rules of the road.” The speed limit on both paths is 20 mph, “which users frequently violate,” he added. ￼
