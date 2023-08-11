OHV crash

Multiple first responders were called to this scene in Old Hailey on Aug. 2, after a mother and child were ejected from the Polaris vehicle on the left.

 Courtesy Hailey Police Department

The Hailey Police Department has become increasingly concerned about widespread illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on busy roads—especially involving children—and, consequently, has scaled up enforcement, according to Police Chief Steve England.

Common offenses seen by the department have included speeding, lack of seatbelt use, “numerous” teenagers not wearing helmets, unlicensed drivers without registration and insurance and blatant disregard for the rules of the road.

Recently, a serious OHV wreck in Old Hailey on Aug. 2 involving a mother and child highlighted the “worrisome” manner in which residents have been operating the illegal vehicles, England said.

