Solstice Condos is slated for an undeveloped section of Sweetwater subdivision, with buildings backing up to the bike path along state Highway 75.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review preliminary design plans Monday, Feb. 6, for a 24-unit condominium project proposal in Woodside. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Local developers John and Brant Tanner of Tanner Investments are planning to build two two-story condo buildings with 12 units in each building at the southwest corner of Shenandoah Drive and Countryside Boulevard.

The units, all two bedrooms, would range in size from 1,100 to 1,120 square feet, according to preliminary renderings from the developers. The project is currently going by the name of “Solstice Condos.”

