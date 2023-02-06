The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review preliminary design plans Monday, Feb. 6, for a 24-unit condominium project proposal in Woodside. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Local developers John and Brant Tanner of Tanner Investments are planning to build two two-story condo buildings with 12 units in each building at the southwest corner of Shenandoah Drive and Countryside Boulevard.
The units, all two bedrooms, would range in size from 1,100 to 1,120 square feet, according to preliminary renderings from the developers. The project is currently going by the name of “Solstice Condos.”
The development would stand between 30 and 31 feet tall, “well under” the Limited Business District’s maximum building height of 35 feet, according to a city staff report.
It would have 53 onsite parking spaces, 40 of those covered, which residents could access between the two buildings off of Shenandoah Drive.
The 1.2-acre corner lot falls within Hailey’s Limited Business zoning district, which allows 20 multifamily units per acre and also permits daycare centers, gyms, restaurants and offices. It is also part of the 20-acre, $200 million Sweetwater planned-unit development.
According to the city, 106 out of Sweetwater’s planned 421 units are complete, leaving 315 to go. Most lots so far have been developed by Utah-based Momentum Development Group.
“The proposed [Solstice] condo units will be a nice addition to the overall Sweetwater Master Plan, offering additional housing units with various unit configurations within the development,” the city staff report states.
The Tanner family also developed the 24-unit Skyview Residences in Hailey’s Woodside neighborhood between Antelope Drive and Baldy View Drive, colloquially known as the “Tanner Apartments.”
At least one of the Skyview units will be administered as workforce housing by the Wood River Community Housing Trust, a relatively new nonprofit formed to " develop, acquire, own and manage multi-family rental units throughout the Wood River Valley."
According to the staff report, none of the Solstice Condo units would be “rent-restricted and/or workforce housing."
"Staff encourages the applicant to consider offering a percentage of these units as rent-restricted or workforce housing units to a local employer in the valley, thereby further supporting a need in Hailey and the greater Wood River Valley," the report states.
