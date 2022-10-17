The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will open public comment tonight, Monday, Oct. 17, on a 51-unit multifamily building on the corner of North River and Spruce Streets.
The “River Lane” project—previously dubbed the “Spruce & River Workforce Housing” project—comes from Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher. It would span from 403 to 419 N. River St. on the edge of Hailey's business district, across the street from Silver River Residences.
The development proposes 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments, along with 500 square feet of retail space that would likely become a coffee shop, according to the developers.
The site plan calls for a total of 84 parking spots—up from 76 two months ago—a majority of which would be accessed from the alley between Silver and Spruce streets. Additional angled parking spaces would serve guests on N. River St.
According to representatives from Boise-based GGLO Design, the structure would stand 35.5 feet tall—about the same height as Silver River—and would be split into two masses. A transparent walkway would connect the main building along River Street to the Spruce Street building.
Initial floorplans show that one-bedroom units would range from 600 to 630 square feet and two-bedroom units between 880 and 1,030 square feet. Renderings also depict a retail patio and lobby with a mailroom, elevator and a central stairway going up to a top-floor lounge facing Carbonate Mountain.
A presentation from GGLO generated mostly favorable reviews from the commissioners in mid-August, while raising some questions about size and affordability. Commissioner Dan Smith expressed surprise about the “magnitude” and “ambition” of the project and Commissioner Owen Scanlon commented that he was “not sure that there were even pieces of ground big enough to do something like this.”
Concerns were also shared about a lack of two-bedroom units, air conditioning and the building’s “highly redundant” frontage. Scanlon also requested a formal traffic study of the development’s impact on River Street.
It’s an ugly building. What’s wrong with a bit of a mountain design?. Why do developers want new projects to be so urban.
