The “River Lane” project would span the entire block from Silver Street to Spruce Street, once occupied by trailer homes.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will open public comment tonight, Monday, Oct. 17, on a 51-unit multifamily building on the corner of North River and Spruce Streets.

The “River Lane” project—previously dubbed the “Spruce & River Workforce Housing” project—comes from Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher. It would span from 403 to 419 N. River St. on the edge of Hailey's business district, across the street from Silver River Residences.

The development proposes 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments, along with 500 square feet of retail space that would likely become a coffee shop, according to the developers.

