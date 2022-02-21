The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to grant approval to three city-code text amendments tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 22, solidifying new ‘green’ building standards and additional criteria for planned-unit developments.
All three code changes will head to the City Council later this spring for final adoption.
The first code change encourages all-electric utilities by removing the city’s requirement for developers to install natural gas lines. The fossil fuel is commonly used in heating and cooling systems, ovens and stovetops, and clothes dryers.
“…Recent research shows [electricity] to be a more environmentally friendly, energy efficient alternative that doesn’t produce greenhouse gas emissions or hazardous byproducts. Electrifying a home is also cost effective for homeowners, as they can avoid the volatility in fossil fuel prices and availability,” the city planning department stated in a recent memo. “This further supports and helps the city move toward their goals of 100% clean energy by 2045, as well as 100% clean electricity by 2035.”
The second code change requires developers of single-family homes and townhomes to install wiring for solar panels. It would also apply to “substantial remodels.”
“The requirement of new residential developments to be solar-ready will be crucial to establishing a foundation for the long-term growth of the solar market in Hailey,” the planning department stated. “Solar-ready code requirements will help make future solar installations easier and cost effective, as they aim to cut the costs associated with retrofitting homes for solar and to encourage homeowners to consider solar as a real possibility.”
Adding metal-clad cables and conduits to new buildings can cost between $500 and $1,200, but retrofitting a home is significantly more expensive “due to the cost of removing and repairing walls to run the wiring through,” according to the planning department memo.
“Staff recognizes that not all new developments of single-family homes, townhomes, or substantial remodels will be suitable for future [solar photovoltaic] systems. Therefore, within the solar requirements code, a clause will be added of a case-by-case exception where a unique solution can be proposed in lieu of the solar ready requirement,” the department stated.
The city’s proposed third code change asks developers of planned-unit developments to reserve 10% of units for households making between 70% and 120% of Hailey’s area median income and reserve at least 30% of all units for full-time Blaine County residents in exchange for density bonuses starting at 25%. This incentive was crafted by the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust along with the city’s planning department to increase affordable housing stock and retain local workers.
Tuesday's P&Z meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. To attend virtually, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
The Jim Bridger coal fueled, steam generated, power plant in Rock Springs Wyoming supplies the brunt of our (Idaho Power`s) energy needs. There is a plan to replace its use of coal with the cleaner natural gas as well as one to replace it with nuclear energy. For Hailey to turn away from natural gas is pivoting back toward the use of coal.
