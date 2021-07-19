The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a series of public hearings at 5:30 p.m. today, July 19, to decide whether four townhome and duplex projects should be advanced.
Commissioners will first consider a preliminary plat application from Old Cutters Inc., which asks the city to subdivide a 15,570-square-foot lot in Old Cutters subdivision into two townhome lots.
The project at 1120 East Myrtle St. would be known as Starlight Serenade Townhomes and would “gain access off of an access easement from Grey’s Starlight Drive,” according to a city staff report. It’s unclear how many units are proposed.
Next, the P&Z will review a second preliminary plat from Old Cutters Inc. to create a new subdivision, Poco Lena Subdivision, at 611 Little Lena Dr. The two 5,000-square-foot lots would accommodate several duplex units, according to the city.
Third, the P&Z will consider a preliminary plat subdivision from developer Oscar Hidalgo for Old Cutter Townhomes, proposed for two lots along C.D. Olena Drive. The townhomes would be located just north of the proposed Starlight Serenade project and south of the seven-unit Sonitalena Cottages development.
Finally, commissioners will review a design review application from Kilgore Properties for the construction of 14 additional three-story townhomes along Maple Leaf Drive in Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. Each unit is 1,830 square feet and the addition would comprise 28 units and 80 parking spaces.
If approved, the three preliminary plat applications will be forwarded to the Hailey City Council. Design review applications do not require council approval.
To attend today’s P&Z meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Hope they don't approve any more with the garish/tacky color palette of colors which are on the new River Street townhouses---they are out of keeping with the community.
