The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to review a new housing ordinance today, Feb. 7, designed to incentivize more deed-restricted community housing units.
Under the proposed code change, the city would grant density bonuses of 25% and up to developers who designate at least 30% of the units in their proposed residential planned-unit developments as local deed-restricted housing.
To qualify as "deed-restricted local housing," units would need to be affordable to families earning between 70% and 120% of Hailey's area median income and be reserved for full-time Blaine County residents.
According to a report from the Blaine County Housing Authority, the city's median household income decreased by about 8.2% last year, from roughly $55,750 to $51,158.
Meanwhile, the cost of rent in Hailey increased 42% in 2021, averaging $2,275 per month, according to the Housing Authority. Based on federal guidelines, a renter would need a household income around $91,000—that's 177% of median—to afford that kind of rent, the report stated.
Hailey's median home sales price also increased by more than 12% last year, from roughly $462,000 to $518,250, according to the Housing Authority.
"To address this housing crisis, planners from all of the local governments are in conversations with housing agencies, developers and other nonprofits on ways to increase community housing," the Hailey Planning Department stated recently. "Planned Unit Developments are one such tool to increase the stock of housing, as the tool allows additional flexibility in zoning regulations."
Recent planned-unit developments approved by the city have included the 60-unit Blaine Manor development along Main Street and, just last month, the 104-unit Lido Apartments project in Woodside.
Today's hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. To attend virtually, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
