The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider legalizing accessory dwelling units (ADUs), tiny homes and tiny homes on wheels in three zoning districts that currently prohibit those dwelling types.
The ordinance being considered on June 5 asks to allow ADUs—also called “mother in law apartments”—and tiny homes in Hailey’s Recreational Green Belt (RGB), Light Industrial (LI), and Technological Industry (TI) Zoning Districts.
The LI and TI zoning districts are located along Airport Way, and the LI district continues in south Woodside near the water treatment plant. The RGB district includes city parks and the hillsides east of the Old Cutters, Deerfield and Woodside subdivisions.
According to a staff report by City Planner Cece Osborn, the city has received "repeated inquiries" from businesses in the LI zone interested in building housing for their employees.
"The Blaine County Recreation District has also expressed interest in building small housing units on Recreational Green Belt zoned parcels," Osborn stated. “While the City values and seeks to foster the industrial and green, open space areas that contribute to the economic vitality and character of Hailey, Staff also recognize the substantial need for and importance of workforce housing.”
If the ordinance is approved and ratified by the Hailey City Council, both ADUs and tiny homes would need to be occupied by “an owner or employee of a business which occupies the principal building.”
The P&Z may also consider "allowing more than one tiny house or THOW per lot in the RGB Zoning District," according to Osborn’s report.
Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Hailey City Hall. It can also be accessed virtually by visiting meet.goto.com/CityofHaileyPZ or calling 571- 317-3122 and entering access code 506-287-589.
