Tiny homes on wheels cost around $325 per square foot before upgrades, according to the National Organization of Alternative Housing.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider legalizing accessory dwelling units (ADUs), tiny homes and tiny homes on wheels in three zoning districts that currently prohibit those dwelling types.

The ordinance being considered on June 5 asks to allow ADUs—also called “mother in law apartments”—and tiny homes in Hailey’s Recreational Green Belt (RGB), Light Industrial (LI), and Technological Industry (TI) Zoning Districts.

The LI and TI zoning districts are located along Airport Way, and the LI district continues in south Woodside near the water treatment plant. The RGB district includes city parks and the hillsides east of the Old Cutters, Deerfield and Woodside subdivisions.

