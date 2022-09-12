Hailey P&Z approves River Street parking lot

Work on new bike and pedestrian paths along River Street is temporary until the city can fund a more complete design.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved a 37-space parking lot at 306 and 308 S. River St. for FAPO Holdings Idaho, LLC.

The approval took place following a general discussion about work elsewhere on River Street that city officials agree is not in compliance with a “River Street concept” formulated after years of consultation, public spending and public input.

The parking lot will service an existing multi-use commercial development directly north at the corner of River and Pine Streets also owned by FAPO. It will be built on land that was vacated by the removal of a historic Forest Service Building two years ago.

