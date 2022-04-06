A unanimous vote from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening put a proposed 27-unit, three-story apartment project on the path to construction on the corner of Empty Saddle Trail and River Street, just south of Albertsons.
The P&Z’s approval of design plans on Monday will allow California-based developers Bruce and Peggy Reichard, who are part-time valley residents, to obtain a building permit from the city.
Saddle Lofts will span three residential buildings with 19 one-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 540 to 700 square feet and eight two-bedroom apartments ranging from 840 to 870 square feet. The two-bedroom apartments will be located on the third floor, facing Carbonate Mountain to the west.
According to project architect Rebecca Bundy, the buildings will feature corrugated metal siding, beige stucco and natural wood balconies, and have been designed to be “all-electric in the spirit of the city’s goals for 100% clean energy,” she said.
“We have carefully designed this to minimize heat gain in the summertime with all the overhangs, a light-colored roof, and low solar heat-gain coefficient windows,” Bundy said.
The development will also include wiring for the future installation of solar panels, which could power the lights in hallways and other common spaces. The design includes two 220-volt electric vehicle chargers on site, she said.
Residents will have access to 27 on-site parking spaces—one per unit, as required in the downtown residential overlay district—with parking accessed off Empty Saddle Trail.
To mitigate traffic concerns, the applicant team has asked to convert the River Street and Empty Saddle intersection to a four-way stop, project engineer Samantha Stahlnecker told the P&Z. That plan has been backed by Public Works Director Brian Yeager, she said.
Other site amenities at Saddle Lofts will include a paved patio, picnic tables, a “natural” playground with two boulders, a 5-foot sidewalk around the building perimeter, “a dog wash or a kind of a dog fountain area” and over 3,000 square feet of outdoor green space, according to landscape architect Nathan Schutte.
Two units to be deed-restricted
When Saddle Lofts first came to the P&Z in January, Bundy told commissioners that the project would “provide much-needed workforce housing in Hailey, with the goal of targeting [the city’s] median income working population.”
On Monday, she said the developers have committed to making two of the 540-square-foot, one-bedroom units affordable to residents making 100% of area median income or less. At 100% of area median income, rent would be capped around $1,125 per month, according to Community Development Director Robyn Davis.
“Our clients are in a position right now to give to their community. They would like to develop workforce housing to benefit the ‘true pillars’—our firefighters, our hospital workers, teachers, grocery store workers, retail workers and folks that work for governmental agencies and nonprofits,” Bundy said. “Not all of the of the units are deed-restricted, nor can they be in a market-rate project, because construction is just too expensive.
“But [increasing] supply is really going to help the problem. There is just a dearth of housing in this community.”
Fellow project architect Susan Scovell said that the applicant team surveyed various local employers—the Hailey Fire Department, Blaine County School District, St Luke’s, the Forest Service, Albertsons—on employees’ housing needs before any elevations were drafted. The verdict was that one- and two-bedroom rental units were most in demand, she said.
“Fire Chief [Mike Baledge] said that two out of 25 employees needed housing. And the school district needed so much more than that,” Scovell said.
Both the Blaine County Housing Authority and ARCH Community Housing Trust publicly backed Saddle Lofts in letters to the city last week.
“I urge the board to approve this needed development and to include provisions for ongoing workforce affordability … We cannot continue to close doors of opportunity to our neighbors, and we certainly cannot let opportunities such as the Saddle Lofts pass us by,” BCHA Executive Director Nathan Harvill wrote.
P&Z: Benefits outweigh parking concerns
Since the project’s introduction on Jan. 10, the architectural team made a few changes at the request of the P&Z—increasing the number of two-bedroom units by two for a total of eight, lightening exterior colors and including interior air-conditioning units.
The commission additionally requested in January that some two-bedroom units be relocated to the ground floor, but Bundy said that would be impossible because “smaller stacking units [need to be] on the lower two floors so that we can carry our floor loads efficiently.”
One apartment unit and one parking space were also subtracted from the original proposal for a slight decrease in density.
During a public-comment session Monday, Hailey resident Matt Gelso said he worried that the development would create a “structural parking deficit” by offering only 27 spaces.
“There could be 54 more cars associated with this project,” he said. “You could have spillover to the Marketron building or Albertsons.”
Bundy said she didn’t believe more parking spaces would be necessary.
“Building more [parking], what that does is encourage people to drive more, buy more cars, keep taking the freeway rather than changing their habits,” she said. “Given our climate issues and our desire for walkability … we’re already at the cusp of becoming a bit of a different society with alternatives to every [household] having two cars.”
Commissioners Dustin Stone, Owen Scanlon and Dan Smith said they appreciated but did not share Bundy’s optimism.
“When we are attempting to support essential workers, taking their car away in the middle of the night because they had to park illegally … that’s a burden,” Stone said. “I don’t think we just presume that people are going to walk to work. The way we get greener, is the cars get greener.”
Scanlon said he did not see the “American love affair with the car going away anytime soon.”
“I agree that 27 units will very likely have 54 cars,” he said. “How is that resolved? I don’t know what the solution is.”
Smith said he would like the city to reevaluate its one-parking-spot-per-unit requirement in the downtown residential overlay district.
“Unfortunately, we are constrained by city code. I’ve often thought that maybe one parking space per bedroom would be more appropriate,” he said.
Ultimately, commissioners said the project’s benefits outweighed any foreseeable parking issues. Compliments were focused on its adherence to city code, energy efficiency, deed-restricted units and, above all, deliverance of much-needed housing stock.
“We do not know what’s going to happen with parking, and the concerns are valid, but this project is certainly compliant,” Commissioner Janet Fugate said.
“We can certainly have more living units. And the designers and architects have done their homework,” Scanlon said. “It’s as if they laid the code book open and designed the project right next to it, which makes it a little easier for all of us.”
Stone said he liked the concept of an all-electric building and said it would have an “instantaneous” ripple effect.
“The layout is good,” he said. “We’re learning we can live smaller. You’ve met all the requirements, you’ve built a beautiful design, you’ve followed all of our recommendations, so I applaud what you guys are doing.”
Commissioner Richard Pogue agreed.
”I think you’ve worked very hard to make this project successful and hope you are very, very successful,” he said.
In a public-comments session, Hailey resident Steve Linden said he found Saddle Lofts to be well-designed but questioned what kind of precedent it would set.
“I’d like everybody to step back and look at the big picture. If this whole high-density [downtown residential] overlay district gets built out to this degree, we’re going to have a very, very large population,” he said. “Is this what we want?” ￼
