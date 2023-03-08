BCSD/ARCH housing

The layout includes four three-bedroom apartments and one studio unit about a block away from Hop Porter Park in Hailey.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night signed off on a planned-unit development application from the Blaine County School District and nonprofit developer ARCH Community Housing Trust, advancing the organizations’ plan to build up to five rental units for public-school employees in Hailey.

The project envisions a two-story, four-unit apartment building and an additional one-story detached studio unit at 128 West Bullion Street. The district-owned 0.3-acre lot borders the BCSD administrative offices.

Hailey Community Development Director Robyn Davis said the site previously housed a historic home. The structure was unable to be relocated and was demolished four years ago, Davis said.

The Blaine County School District has been battling the housing issues for some time, according to Superintendent Jim Foudy. Now—with nearly $2.5 million raised by the ARCH Community Housing Trust—the district is planning to construct five apartments on West Bullion Street.

