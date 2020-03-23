Hailey police officers are now delivering prescription medications to homebound residents in Hailey and Bellevue during regular patrol hours, the department announced over the weekend.
The free service is available for elderly, immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable residents.
To put in a delivery request, residents can email Hailey Police Chief Steve England at steve.england@haileycityhall.org or call 208-788-3531. All pharmacies need to be in Hailey, the department stated, and personal payment and insurance arrangements should be made prior to pickup.
Residents should include their name, address, phone number, pharmacy name and date of birth in their email requests. “If you call, you will get a call back and be asked for the above information,” the department stated on Facebook.
Officers will leave prescriptions at the front door and wait for someone—either a household member or the intended recipient—to pick up the medication.
“Keep calm, let us handle it,” the department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.
Luke's Family Pharmacy in Hailey is also offering its own delivery and mail services. Because customers are not allowed in the pharmacy, Luke’s pharmacists will bring prescriptions and any over-the-counter item(s) in parking lot.
“For those that are sick or at high risk we can also deliver or mail to you free of charge,” the pharmacy stated on its Facebook page. “Please also let us know if you need us to grab any other essential items for you from another store, like groceries.”
In other Hailey news:
- All playground structures and basketball courts on Hailey City Park properties are closed, the Police Department announced on Sunday, and the entire skate park is closed. “These measures have been taken to protect everyone and help enforce the current social distancing requirements,” the department stated. “The closures are temporary and the city will determine when it is appropriate for them to be in use again.”
