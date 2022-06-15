The Hailey City Council on Monday took a first look at the city’s proposed general-fund budget for fiscal year 2023, agreeing to focus spending on staff retention, park maintenance, greater investment in local partners and measurable progress toward climate protection goals.
The city’s proposed general-fund budget anticipates a 40% increase in local-option tax revenue starting this fall and a 20% increase in building permit revenue. It is currently set at $9,149,588—about $1.2 million, or approximately 16%, higher than the current year’s $7,915,326 general-fund budget.
“We are budgeting for an increase in local option tax revenue based on what we’ve seen in 2022. We think that that could very well be likely, but again we don’t completely know and so we do not want to promise that money,” City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said. “We are also projecting some building permit increases, but have also seen some projects being placed on hold due to the high cost of construction, which has caused a lot of belt-tightening in the building world.”
Horowitz said the city is not planning to add any staff this fall due to rising interest rates, inflation and other factors that could cause the economy to take a turn for the worse. Instead, it will focus on providing merit rewards through 3% performance-based pay raises and housing support to existing staff through a new $50,000 employee-housing stipend program, she said.
“We need to be conservative. We don’t want to add staff right now, then have to come back and [lay off] employees mid-year,” she said.
According to the draft budget presented Monday, the city plans to use some of its recent revenue gains to increase funding to the Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley by $19,750 and increase funding to Mountain Rides by $10,000. Other proposed changes to the general fund include a 36% increase to the current fire department budget and a 56% increase in park operating expenses to account for replacement equipment, pay raises and higher fuel costs.
Public Works Director Brian Yeager explained that the park and streets departments will need to work harder next year to retain the same level of maintenance that Hailey currently enjoys because the city will be adding new parks, roadways and sidewalks at the Quigley and Sunbeam subdivisions, including two new miles of roadway between both subdivisions and the new 9-acre Sunbeam Park.
“We are seeing rising costs, most notably in the area of fuel,” Horowitz said. (The streets department has requested an additional $28,000 to spend on oil and gasoline.)
Horowitz added that the city plans to devote nearly $100,000 to sustainability efforts by funding two full-time staff members within the planning department who will work on new clean-energy ordinances and grant applications.
“I think this budget reflects the core values of Hailey. I’d like to continue to leap forward with our sustainability efforts and be vigilant as ever to keep our employees with us,” Mayor Martha Burke said.
Monday’s discussion was just the start of a four-month-long deliberation period on funding priorities for the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. The city’s water and wastewater and capital budgets—the other main parts of the whole budget package—are scheduled for introduction on June 27, with public hearings on a more final version of budget to follow in August and September.
Some concerns expressed about ‘tourist tax’ projections
According to the draft budget, Hailey expects to pull in a whopping $1.6 million in local-option tax revenue next fiscal year from its 3% tax on hotel room, rental car and short-term rental bookings, 2% tax on alcoholic drinks and 1% tax on restaurant food.
To city treasurer Becky Stokes, that was a bit excessive.
“LOT is something that I’m concerned about. We’ve budgeted high to [avoid] having to come back in and amend the budget mid-year. But we have to be mindful of a [downturn],” she said.
Councilman Juan Martinez, who has worked as a ticket collector at Sun Valley resort, wondered about how the resort’s move away from the Epic Pass to the Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective will impact tourism in Hailey.
“I think it may bring a different group of people who may not spend their money in Hailey. Increasing LOT [revenue projection] does seem a little bit scary,” he said.
Yeager responded that most of the projected LOT revenue has already been pre-assigned to fund a snow blower and a fire pumper truck—each costing around $320,000—but the city could wait on those expenditures if needed.
“Projections for LOT growth won’t be [approved] until we’re quite comfortable there. But we are still in a growing economy and need to make sure that our budget is broad enough to incorporate that potential,” he said.
Councilman Sam Linnet said he was “hopeful that the LOT comes in where we think it’ll be, but if not, we’ll deal with it.”
“We’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve actually had budget surpluses for the last two years. My primary concern with this budget is staffing,” he said. “It looks like we’re attempting to maintain competitive salaries and benefits and provide incentives for people to work here, which I appreciate.”
Other Hailey development news
• Also on Monday, the Hailey City Council unanimously approved an ordinance crafted by the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust along with the city’s planning department to increase affordable housing stock. The code change asks developers of planned-unit developments to reserve 10% of units for households making between 70% and 120% of Hailey’s area median income and reserve at least 30% of all units for full-time Blaine County residents in exchange for density bonuses starting at 25%.
• Median home prices in Hailey were up nearly 34% in the first quarter of 2022 from the first quarter of 2021, according to a May press release from the Sun Valley Board of Realtors Association. The median home price in Hailey as of March 31, 2022, was $575,000, compared to $427,690 on March 31, 2021; $385,000 on March 31, 2020; and $365,000 on March 31, 2019. According to the board, improving the housing supply is more complicated than just building new units and new homes. “Until we get clarity on whether new residents from the last two years are here to stay longterm, it’s unknown if the demand will lessen and if there will be an increase in supply from existing homes in the near future,” board CEO Caroline Nutter stated. ￼
